HYAS Insight and King & Union Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform Integrate To Speed Cybersecurity Investigations

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HYAS, a leader in threat intelligence and attribution, and King & Union, creator of the Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform, today announced integration of their products to enable faster and more accurate cybersecurity investigations. Through this collaboration, Avalon customers using HYAS Insight can visualize intelligence, enabling analysts to efficiently prioritize security responses and threat investigations via custom-built capabilities.

Cybersecurity professionals struggle to connect specific attack instances and campaigns to billions of historical indicators of compromise. This integration pairs HYAS’ unparalleled threat intelligence with the Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform’s enrichment user interface and easy visualization of data sets, enabling swift, accurate, and efficient fraud and actor attribution research. Avalon enhances the HYAS Insight experience by streamlining queries into simple use-case-based query calls and allows investigators to easily enrich the data using additional data sources, collaborate with others, draft context-specific reports, and tie finished data directly back into the security stack for immediate action.

“King & Union provides an exceptional integrated platform which enables security teams to collaborate and accelerate investigations,” said HYAS CEO, David Ratner. “We are excited to embark on this unique partnership which integrates HYAS Insight data into the Avalon platform.”

“King & Union strives to provide security analysts with the high-quality threat intelligence, tools, and collaboration they need and bring them together in a single, integrated platform to help make their lives easier,” said John Cassidy, CEO, and Co-Founder, King & Union. “Our integration with HYAS enhances analyst access to telemetry and provides the depth of threat intelligence they need for accurate, thorough investigations that can arrive at attribution.”

King & Union is a cybersecurity company based in Alexandria, Va., that has built and designed Avalon, the industry’s first cyber analysis platform. Avalon helps streamline threat investigations by providing the intelligence, tools, collaboration, and services security analysts need in a seamless, integrated workspace. Avalon provides security analysts with an accessible, consumable, and actionable platform for widespread use by all organizations, regardless of size, security capability, or maturity. Visit King & Union at kingandunion.com, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter, or email info@kingandunion.com for more information.

HYAS, a First Nations word meaning “great and powerful,” is the world’s leading authority on pre-zero-day cybersecurity risk. HYAS provides the industry’s first security solution that integrates into existing security frameworks and enables enterprises to detect and mitigate cyber risks before attacks happen and identify the adversaries behind them. Threat and fraud response teams use HYAS to hunt, find, and identify adversaries, often down to their physical doorsteps. With HYAS, enterprises are able to adopt a more proactive and adaptive security posture and protect against both known and not-yet-launched attacks, identifying the adversaries targeting their organizations and the infrastructure used to launch their attacks. For more information about HYAS, visit https://www.hyas.com.

