King & Union Adds New Chief Revenue Officer, Threat Intelligence Manager and Cyber Threat Analysts

Four Additions to Leadership and Analyst Services Team will Drive Company Growth and Expansion of Culper Group services

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- King & Union, provider of the Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform and Culper Group managed threat intelligence services, has appointed Joe Morini as Chief Revenue Officer, Joey DeFrancesco as Threat Intelligence Manager, and Jake Robinson and JR Reicherts as cyber threat analysts to its team. Each of these new roles will support King & Union’s growth and drive the expansion of Culper Group services.

“We are delighted to welcome Joe, Joey, Jake and JR to the King & Union team, adding to the incredible depth and breadth of talent and threat investigations expertise we already have across the company and within our leadership team, said John Cassidy, CEO and Founder, King & Union, “These outstanding professionals will be instrumental in fueling the company’s next stage of growth and supporting King & Union customers of all sizes and maturity levels to augment and enhance their threat investigations processes and fill critical gaps in the expertise and manpower of their teams.

Joe Morini has been appointed King & Union’s Chief Revenue Officer, and brings more than 25 years of industry experience, and a deep passion for building high-velocity, enterprise sales organizations at scale. He joins King & Union from Cognigo where he served as Vice President of Sales and General Manager, Americas. Previously, he also held senior leadership and sales roles at Absolute Software, Identity Finder, Websense and Electronic Data Systems. At King & Union, Joe will lead go-to-market strategies for sales, marketing, channels, and field engineering.

Joining King & Union as Threat Intelligence Manager, Culper Group, Joey DeFrancesco will leverage more than 15 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry as he expands King & Union’s Culper Group and its services and capabilities. Joey will provide strategic guidance and supervision to the services division’s team of analysts. He has been actively involved in the full lifecycle of cybersecurity operations to include software development, interactive operations, threat intel analysis, and instructional training. Previously, Joey served as Senior Exploit Development Engineer at FusionX and held reverse/exploit engineer positions at Harris Wireless Programs Group and Pocydon.

Jake Robinson takes on the role of King & Union senior cyber intelligence analyst with 15 years of experience as an intelligence analyst in the U.S. military and CIA. He spent the last six years focusing on advanced cyber threats as a cyber intelligence manager and targeting officer for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Jake has a passion for finding the narrative in the data and turning it into actionable intelligence. He holds a B.A. degree in political science from the University of Kansas, and an MBA with graduate certificate in Business Analytics from George Mason University.

Also joining the Culper Group analyst team is JR Reicherts, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with more than 16 years of experience working exclusively within the healthcare and public health sector. Her last several years have focused on incident response, social engineering simulations, data analytics, security awareness, and threat intelligence. JR is a Certified Ethical Hacker through the EC-Council, and is a member of the Executive Board of the InfraGard Minnesota Member Alliance. JR also dedicates her skills to groups such as TraceLabs and the CTI-League. She is passionate about the study of adversarial tactical frameworks (Mitre ATT&CK/AMITT), OSINT, APTs, ransomware, and information disorder.

“Joey, Jake and JR all possess an impressive scope of cybersecurity and threat intelligence experience,” said Jerry Nguyen, VP, Services. “We are confident that their roles in the growth and expansion of Culper Group will empower us to further our mission of bridging the common gaps that security teams face, enhance the threat intelligence feeds offered through our Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform, and enable us to offer managed threat intelligence analysis services to a great number of customers.”



About King & Union

King & Union is a cybersecurity company based in Alexandria, Va., that has built and designed Avalon, the industry’s first cyber analysis platform. The Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform helps analysts streamline threat investigations by providing the intelligence, tools and collaboration they need in a seamless, integrated workspace. Through its Culper Group services unit, King & Union also offers a variety of threat intelligence services. ranging from short-term on-demand support to fully managed services that help bridge common gaps that security teams face.

Visit King & Union at kingandunion.com, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter, or email info@kingandunion.com for more information.