NutraSpec, a Premium Kratom Carrier and E-Commerce Brand, Officially Launches
USA, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chino, CA - NutraSpec, a holistic and organic supplement e-commerce brand that specializes in non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan solutions, this week announced their platform and corresponding kratom products are officially live and available for access.
Specializing in kratom, an herbal supplement that is sourced from the Mitragyna Speciosa evergreen tree grown in the Southeast Asian region, NutraSpec carries three different kinds of kratom products today, including: Kratom Powder, Kratom Capsules, and Kratom Crushed Leaf.
“We take pride in carrying 100% organic, third-party tested, and ethically sourced kratom for all of our customers,” said Manny Pinedo, Founder and Owner of NutraSpec. “Manufactured right here in the United States so we can manage and observe the finished quality, we are a very transparent supplement company that is excited to see where 2021 will take us.”
NutraSpec’s White Vein Kratom is said to offer energy boosting properties that help to battle depression and fatigue while supporting enhanced productivity. Their Green Vein Kratom is said to be the strongest variant for pain relief and gentle stimulation that lifts up moods and boosts concentration. Lastly, their Red Vein Kratom offers pain-killing properties and relaxation effects to help with insomnia and opioid withdrawal symptoms.
In an effort to be the most transparent kratom company on the market, NutraSpec provides customers with access to lab results for every lot of material that is sold. NutraSpec’s kratom is sourced directly from Indonesian farms, treated stateside for microbials, placed into quarantine, and then taken off to third-party laboratories for testing. All kratom is tested for heavy metals, microbials, and alkaloid contents.
“We know that kratom can be a new concept for people, which is why it’s our utmost commitment to be transparent about the entire process,” said Pinedo. “We test for up to 7 different alkaloids and release the reports to our customers. With new, cutting-edge technology and testing abilities, we are proud to be part of the plant-based movement today.”
NutraSpec carries 15 different strains in powder and capsule form for clients today. They also offer large 1 gram easy-dosing capsules. They offer free shipping on all orders, as well as a money-back guarantee if customers are not satisfied with their kratom experience. Lastly, they are committed to competitive pricing for consumers everywhere.
For more information, to shop their products, or to request sample packs, please visit: https://nutraspec.com/.
