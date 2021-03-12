Project updates for the Week of March 15, 2021

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of March 15, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

----------------------------------------

In Tyler, motorists should be prepared for major changes on the US 69 project at FM 346. On Monday, a switch is planned to move US 69 traffic to the new bridge permanently. The traffic switch should be completed on Tuesday. Expect lane closures. The US 69 work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project consists of building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

----------------------------------------

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct edge and base repairs on FM 2267. Expect lane closures utilizing a Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) for traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

County Road Off-System Bridge Project

• Limits: Various locations in Anderson County

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor plans to work on the bridges and roadway elements for CR 458 and CR 468. The bridges on both roads are closed to thru traffic. The project is constructing bridges, and upgrading storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project

• Limits: From 0.5-mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $14.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, and includes sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to continue bridge repairs on FM 23 and SH 294. The Rusk crew plans to perform edge work on FM 2138 and FM 747. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control at all locations.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 235 Safety Widening

• Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue installing drainage improvements. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.

FM 241 Safety Widening

• Limits: From US 69 going southeast to SH 21

• Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.

• Cost: $5.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform project cleanup. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk; CR 2614 at Beans Crk; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk;

CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

No work is scheduled on CR 3203 at Mills Creek or CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges continue on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek and CR 2614 at Beans Creek. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The projects are replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

• Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $13.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Current work includes performing earthwork, project seeding, and driveway repaving. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic control. The project is adding passing lanes and includes safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

• Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $507,099.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Widening Project

• Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

• Cost: $8.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

No work is scheduled. Expect delays during construction to widen the road and add passing lanes.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

• Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $8.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform surface paving operations on the west end of the project. Expect delays when work is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to conduct mill and inlay work on SH 31 from South St. to US 80. Work will run through the SH 31 intersections at Cotton St., and South St. Expect lane closures.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

I-20 Illumination Project (Notice of Project Completion)

• Limits: Various locations on I-20 in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: VACA Underground Utilities

• Cost: $285,000.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: March 2021

The project is complete.

County Road Sign Replacements

• Limits: Numerous locations around Gregg County

• Contractor: JASCO Construction

• Cost: $220,600.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: March 2021

The contractor will be working on signage on numerous state roadways in Gregg County. The project includes replacing missing advance warning signs at the intersections of county roads and state highways. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews working along the edge of the road.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge

• Cost: $15.16 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

Work includes extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: Fisher Rd to SH 42

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge

• Cost: $14.15 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022

The contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. This project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, a new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to blade lay hot mix on FM 2329 between FM 3054 and US 175W. A second crew is scheduled to perform base repairs on SH 198 between FM 3062 and SH 31W. Pothole patching is planned on roads around the county. Crews will assist the Special Jobs Crew with fog seal operations on FM 3204. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

Safety Improvement Project (Anderson & Henderson counties)

• Limits: SH 31, etc.

• Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

• Cost: $1.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to work on roadways in Henderson County. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will replace guardrail on various roadways in Henderson and Anderson counties.

Traffic Signal Project

• Limits: Various Locations in Henderson County

• Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

• Cost: $1.0 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue traffic signal work on Loop 256 in Palestine. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a signal.

FM 59 Safety Improvements Project

• Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7

• Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

• Cost: $1.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor plans to work on the roadway elements of FM 59. Alternate routes are required. The contract includes grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.

US 175 Widening Project

• Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

• Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

• Cost: $12.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway work on the eastbound lanes. Caution is advised as traffic acclimates to using the new traffic lane configuration. The work zone speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

• Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles W of SH 198)

• Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

• Cost: $41.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

Work continues for the eastbound roadway elements. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to begin hot mix overlay operations with work Tuesday and Wednesday on FM 2089 from the SH 135 junction to 4,000 feet out. Work then moves to FM 348 near US 79. Bridge repairs are planned for SH 42 at Turkey Creek in Kilgore.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

Landscape Improvement Project

• Limits: Numerous locations on US 79 and SH 64 in Rusk County

• Contractor: Tightline Construction

• Cost: $172,300.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: April 2021

The contractor will be working adjacent to the curb at various locations. The project consists of landscape beds and scenic enhancement at numerous locations along US 79 south through town, SH 64, the intersection of US 259 and SH 322, and at the intersection of SH 64/SH 43/ and US 79.

County Road Sign Replacements

• Limits: Numerous locations around Rusk County

• Contractor: JASCO Construction

• Cost: $220,600.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: March 2021

The contractor will be working on signage on numerous state roadways in Rusk County. The project includes replacing missing advance warning signs at the intersections of county roads and state highways. Motorists should watch for crews working along the edge of the road.

US 259 SB Reconstruction

• Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84

• Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.

• Cost: $7.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: February 2021

The contractor is addressing punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is reconstructing the southbound roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of US 84. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, signs, and new pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to continue bridge work on US 69 at Black Fork Creek just north of Loop 323. Base repairs are scheduled for SH 135 just south of Overton. Expect lane closures at both locations. Once base work is completed, sweeping operations resume moving to US 69N and utilizing a Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) for traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

• Limits: At FM 346

• Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD.

• Cost: $16.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

The contractor is scheduled to move US 69 traffic to the new bridge and into its final alignment. Expect lane closures during preparations to complete this switch. Once US 69 traffic is moved to the bridge to cross FM 346, the old travel lanes approaching FM 346 will be reduced to one lane to convert them to the final ramp alignment. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph on US 69. The project consists of building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

Guardrail Upgrades

• Limits: At various locations in Smith and Cherokee counties

• Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

• Cost: $833,000.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

The contractor is scheduled to install new guardrail at the westbound truck weigh station in Smith County. Expect lane closures. The project includes safety improvements including guardrail upgrades.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

• Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

• Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

• Cost: $1.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage improvements on FM 344. Work also continues to replace driveway pipes on FM 768. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

No work is scheduled for the week. When in progress, work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

Old Sabine River Bottom WMA Park Road Culvert Replacement

• Limits: At Old Sabine River

• Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

• Cost: $178,000.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

No work is scheduled. The roadway is open to traffic. The project consists of culvert replacement and related items.

Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County

• Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Lane to Parkdale Dr); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Dr)

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Sidewalk and driveway construction continue on SH 64 west of Loop 323 with daily lane closures. The project will construct sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W in Troup, and SH 135N in Troup.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69

• Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.

• Cost: $3.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

No work is scheduled. When work is in progress, the schedule is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

FM 16, etc., Safety Improvements

• Limits: From SH 155 to US 271

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $3.88 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: March 2021

The contractor is working on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, bridge rail upgrades, new metal beam guard fence, and driveway asphalt.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Widening Project

• Limits: From Arp to Troup

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to begin surface paving operations. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

• Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, LTD

• Cost: $14.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project consists of ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

FM 2493 Widening Project

• Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $14.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to move traffic to the northbound lanes (east side of the road) and start surface paving on the southbound lanes. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is widening FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to continue overlay patching on roads damaged during recent storms. Work is planned on FM 1255, FM 3227, and FM 1504. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Overlay Project

• Limits: From SH 64 in Canton to FM 314 in Van

• Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

• Cost: $5.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: February 2021

The project is substantially complete with crews addressing punch list items. No lane closures are anticipated. The project includes paving improvements in the westbound lanes from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton. The project includes pavement repair, planing, membrane underseal, permeable friction course (PFC) surface overlay, metal beam guard fence and pavement markings. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph.

Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $4.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Driveway and drainage structure work is ongoing on FM 47. Expect lane closures and delays. Project work includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

US 80 Safety Improvements

• Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19

• Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

• Cost: $2.54 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: April 2021

Crews will be grading ditches and establishing vegetation. Expect periodic outside lane closures managed with channelizing devices. The project is improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrails for safety.

----------------------------------------

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to continue bridge work moving to FM 49 between FM 14 and FM 2869. Hot mix overlay operations will be conducted on FM 14 between FM 2869 and the City of Hawkins. Expect both roadways to be reduced to one lane with a pilot vehicle managing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

FM 14 Mill & Inlay

• Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $4.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: March 2021

Crews will be addressing punch list items. Expect various short duration lane closures managed by flaggers and directional devices. The project includes pavement repair, planing, Superpave base, membrane underseal, Superpave surface, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities

• Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal

• Contractor: Striping Technology

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations each week.

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon. - Wed. in all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

• Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

• Tree Removal/Trimming: In Gregg County

• Sweeping Operations: Ongoing through all three counties

A contractor is conducting bridge joint repairs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in Gregg County. Work is scheduled from Mile Marker 589 to 596. Expect alternating lane closures. Advanced warning signs are in place.