Project Boon Announces Free Easter Event at Drive-Thru in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Project Boon announces an Easter event featuring drive-thru service at Hitch Burger Grill to families who are food insecure on March 28, 2021 at 4:00pm.
I’m excited about this Easter event because not only will we be giving essentials to families, but we’ll also be putting smiles on children's faces with fun Easter baskets.”RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easter is a time to celebrate the arrival of spring with family and friends gathering together for feasting and festivities. For some families in underserved communities within Rancho Cucamonga and surrounding areas, there is little to celebrate.
In response to this, Project Boon is pleased to announce an Easter event that will feature drive-thru service to families who are food insecure on March 28, 2021 at 4:00pm. Held at Hitch Burger Grill in Rancho Cucamonga, the event will provide groceries for Easter dinner preparation as well as festive Easter baskets for children.
Following the success of reaching significant milestones in 2020, Project Boon aims to serve at least 30K meals in 2021 while bringing additional valuable resources to underserved and in-need communities, including health resources that could be hard to access as the pandemic rages on. For this year’s Easter event, each family will have the opportunity to receive fresh groceries, and children will be provided with Easter baskets filled with candy and toys. Each family can receive one bag of groceries, a case of water and 2-3 Easter baskets per car while supplies last.
If you would like to support the efforts, please visit the Project Boon website for more information on how to donate and locations where you can drop off any supplies.
“Project Boon's volunteer opportunities are always something that I look forward to because of the fulfillment that they bring,” says Brooke Hill, a volunteer from previous Project Boon events. “There is an amazing synergy among all the volunteers that are driven by the common goal to help our community. I’m excited about this Easter event because not only will we be giving essentials to families, but we’ll also be putting smiles on children's faces with fun Easter baskets.”
If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up on Eventbrite or make a donation at one of the following drop-off locations:
Firm Media- 1047 W 6th Street Ontario, CA
The Hitch Burger- 10789 Arrow Route Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Prominence Business & Wealth Management- 620 W Rt 66 Ste 200 Glendora, CA
TPG- 10373 Trademark Street F & G Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dutale, Inc.- 23890 Alessandro Blvd b1 Moreno Valley, CA
Union Cowork Glendora- 440 E Rt 66 Glendora, CA
As the event approaches, we are in need of the following items:
- Candy for Easter baskets
- Small toys for Easter baskets
- Cases of water
- Canned food, such as:
o Soups
o Meals (Chili, Chef Boyardee, etc.)
- Bread
- Toilet paper
- Toothpaste
- Dental Floss
Project Boon asks that any individual or business that is interested in partnering or donating to enable the success of this event reach out by signing up for Project Boon's newsletter. You can subscribe by visiting www.projectboon.org. As the event draws nearer, organizers will be in touch to communicate needs in the form of food and monetary donations, supplies for Easter baskets, as well as in-person volunteer requirements.
This annual Project Boon event will continue to adhere to current guidelines from the county of San Bernardino on the size of gatherings. Despite the current climate, Project Boon has remained committed to serving the underserved community. The organization is becoming familiar with drive-thru events to serve the community, after hosting four grocery distributions through the drive-thru at The Hitch Burger. It should be noted that this event is first-come, first-serve, and we do ask that attendees do not line up early.
For any additional information, please contact Joanna Cosper at j.cosper@projectboon.org.
