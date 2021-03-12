Lauth Investigations International Joins Search for Missing Indianapolis Woman, Kirsten Brueggeman
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The police have been searching for answers in the disappearance of a 26-year-old Indianapolis woman who vanished after spending time with her friends at a local bar. Kirsten Brueggeman was last seen on surveillance camera around 2:00AM on January 2, 2021, in the YMCA parking lot after leaving her friends at the bar. After two months with no answers, her parents, Lisa and Rex Brueggeman, have retained the services of Lauth Investigations International for an independent investigation into the disappearance of their daughter.
Lauth Investigations International is a family-owned-and-operated private investigation firm that has been bringing expertise and counsel to the families of missing persons for over 30 years. Their CEO, Thomas Lauth, has founded the company on the principles of integrity and due-diligence in the name of bringing closure to these grieving families. Lauth is staffed by former military and law enforcement personnel and investigators carry diverse and comprehensive experience in missing person cases to ensure that no stone is left unturned. In pursuit of funding the investigation, there is also a GoFundMe available to help mitigate the financial impact on the family.
Kirsten Brueggeman is 5-foot-two-inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black, waist-length coat, blue jeans, a gray stocking cap, and she was carrying a white backpack. Anyone with information about Kirsten’s whereabouts should call IMPD Missing Persons at 317-327-6160, or contact Lauth Investigation International’s anonymous tip line at 317-279-6082. You can follow Kirsten's story on the #FindKirsten Facebook page. Members of the media are invited to contact the agency directly for comment at 317-951-1100, or visit our website.
Thomas Lauth
Lauth Investigations International
+13176442788 ext.
thomas@lauthinvestigations.com