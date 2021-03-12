WorkCompCentral Seeks Nominations for Comp Laude® Awards

Make a nomination for the 2021 Comp Laude® Awards

Time is running out to make your nomination for the most prestigious award in the workers' compensation industry.

I've served on the vetting committee in past years to learn what other nominees have done and how they have impacted the system in a positive way. It's quite an impressive process. I'm very humbled.” — Bill Zachry, 2020 Summa Comp Laude® Winner

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkCompCentral currently seeks nominations for their Annual Comp Laude® Awards, recognizing excellence in the workers’ compensation industry. Comp Laude® Awards are known as the most prestigious award in the industry.

The nomination process is open to any person in the workers’ compensation industry. The company calls on the industry at large to nominate any individual or company for an award, looking for people or companies who go above and beyond to make the workers’ compensation system better every day. Nominators can choose from one of 12 categories: Injured Worker, Applicant / Claimant Attorney, Defense Attorney, Medical Professional, Doctor / Physician, Industry Leader, Employer, Service Provider / Vendor, Claims Professional, Work Comp Humanitarian, Public Servant, Risk Professional, or you can write in a new category.

“We continue to be overwhelmed with positive feedback and support for our event, even though the pandemic forced us to go virtual last year. The Comp Laude® event was the vision of WorkCompCentral’s founder, the late David DePaolo, and we know he would be so proud to see it carry on as it does. We are grateful and honored once again to have Broadspire return as our partner sponsor, along with other top sponsors: Sedgwick, Gallagher Bassett, Texas Mutual, and Optum. Together we are changing the story of workers’ comp, putting individuals at the center of what we do,” said Kristen Chavez, General Manager.

Nominations close on March 31. Thank you to Coventry for being our nomination sponsor. Use the online nomination form or call (805) 484-0333 for help. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

About WorkCompCentral

Based in Greenwich, CT, WorkCompCentral, a division of Beacon International Group Ltd., is a specialty digital media company that produces daily news, professional tools, continuing education courses, live events, and virtual programming exclusively for the workers’ compensation industry. Please contact our team at (805) 484-0333 or at www.workcompcentral.com.

