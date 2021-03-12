Mobile Haircut Delivery Service Expands to Dripping Springs

Haircut Delivery SpaDash Logo Mobile Haircut Delivery

Dripping Springs community can now have safe, fast and stylish haircuts performed in their homes or offices.

DRIPPING SPRINGS , TX, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaDash, Austin’s leading mobile haircut delivery company, reported today the expansion of their central Texas service area to now operate in Dripping Springs, Texas. This was done in order to administer more customer in-home haircut appointments to that growing community. The mobile haircut company already services the Austin area, including Cedar Park, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Georgetown and Leander.

“We are excited to expand our unique offering to the folks in Dripping Springs. With the desire to limit exposure to others in waiting areas at barbershops and hair salons and also avoid long wait times, the demand for mobile haircut delivery has seen record growth. The addition of more SpaDash stylists in Dripping Springs allows for customers to be able to get their haircut appointments quickly, with appointments often available on the same day,” said Jeremy Anderson, Director of Technology for SpaDash, Inc.

“Our app provides a great customer experience, allowing customer to perform on-demand haircut scheduling. The SpaDash app has a formula that suggests the best stylist for an appointment based on location, customer, hair type and length. Of course, customers wanting to utilize their favorite stylists can request and schedule with them,” Anderson continued. “Speed, Safety and Style are the 3 pillars of our business. All of these details go into our product to give our customers the best experience possible.”

The SpaDash experience begins with the stylist setting up a full mobile salon at a customer’s location to performs haircuts, restricting exposure to other customers and other hair stylists encountered at a salon or barbershop location. All salon equipment is sanitized after appointments using the solution used by most hospital labs to disinfect. All stylists also wear masks for everyone’s safety and comfort. Outdoor appointments are an option as well.

SpaDash, Inc. was founded in Austin, Texas. The revolutionary app joyfully provides safe, quick, quality haircuts to men, women and children at their location, so they can save and spend their time doing the things they love. All of the software technology of SpaDash was built in Austin.

SpaDash is the leader in mobile haircut delivery services in the state of Texas. People wanting safe haircuts, busy professionals, parents of children, and seniors with travel limitations are the primary beneficiaries of the mobile barber and haircuts offering.