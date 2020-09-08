Mobile Haircut Delivery Service Expanded in Austin Area

Mobile Haircut Delivery Cut Your Hair. Anytime. Anywhere. Haircut Delivery

Even more customers are able to enjoy mobile haircut delivery, saving time while staying safe.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaDash, Austin’s leading mobile haircut delivery company, reported today the expansion of their central Texas service area in order to administer more customer in home haircut appointments. The mobile haircut company already services the Austin area, including Cedar Park, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Georgetown and Leander. With the addition of new licensed stylists on the SpaDash app, even more haircut delivery appointments will be available in the surrounding areas, matching the demand seen in the market.

“With long waits at area salons and barbershops, combined with the desire to limit exposure to others in waiting areas, the demand for mobile haircut delivery has seen record growth. The addition of more SpaDash stylists allows for customers to be able to get their haircut appointments in a timely manner, often times with appointments available on the same day,” said Jeremy Anderson, Director of Technology for SpaDash, Inc.

“Our technology provides a great customer experience and allows for true on-demand haircut scheduling, all right through the SpaDash app. The app has a formula that suggests the best stylist for an appointment based on location, customer, hair type and length so the best outcome is had. Of course, customers that have their favorite stylists can request and schedule with them, having their preferred stylists schedule come up automatically,” Anderson continued. “The 3 pillars of our business are Speed, Safety and Style. All of these little details go into our product to give our customers the best experience possible.”

The SpaDash experience begins with the stylist setting up a full mobile salon at a customer’s location to performs haircuts, restricting exposure to other customers and other hair stylists encountered at a salon or barbershop location. All salon equipment is sanitized after appointments using the solution used by most hospital labs to disinfect. All stylists also wear masks in accordance with CDC guidelines. Outdoor appointments are an option as well.

SpaDash, Inc. was founded in Austin, Texas. The revolutionary app joyfully provides safe, quick, quality haircuts to men, women and children at their location, so they can save and spend their time doing the things they love. All of the software technology of SpaDash was built in Austin.

SpaDash is the leader in mobile haircut delivery services in the state of Texas. People wanting safe haircuts, busy professionals, parents of children, and seniors with travel limitations are the primary beneficiaries of the mobile barber and haircuts offering.