Haircut Safety Improved with Extended Outdoor Appointment Hours

Safest Way to Get a Haircut Cut Your Hair. Anytime. Anywhere.

SpaDash expands operating hours in Austin area to allow for more outdoor haircut appointments

AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaDash, Austin’s leading haircut delivery company, announced today extension of their appointment hours in order to accommodate more comfortable outdoor appointments. The company already offers the safest haircut available in the market with services performed at a customer’s home or office, reducing exposure to others. SpaDash also offers an option to have haircuts performed outdoors and is a popular choice among customers. With the Austin summer heat, the company has now extended their operating hours to make more times available during the cooler parts of days.

Safety is a top concern for the Austin community and having options to maintain grooming safely is paramount to this decision. “Coronavirus and exposure to it comes through contact with those infected, much like Influenza. The best course of action is to avoid areas with prolonged exposure to others who may be carriers. Barbershops, hair salons and any other areas with shared surfaces and air in the same room fit that which should be avoided to be safer”, said Dr. Richard White, Ph.D. Cellular and Molecular Biology.

Not only have experts stated that one should avoid areas where many people have been congregating but have also stated that it appears that being outside can reduce risk of contraction of the disease.

SpaDash brings a full mobile salon to a customer’s location and performs haircuts. This limits exposure to other customers and other hair stylists. All equipment is sanitized after appointments with the same solution used by hospital labs to disinfect and all stylists wear masks. Outdoor appointments are an option as well.

“Many customers choose our outdoor appointment option to add an extra sense of safety to their haircut appointments”, said Cara Wilbur, Success Manager at SpaDash. “Because of the Texas heat, we have extended our hours to be 8AM to 11PM to allow for even more availability of appointments during the cooler parts of the day for the comfort of our providers and for our customers.”

SpaDash, Inc. was founded in Austin, Texas. The revolutionary app joyfully provides safe, quick, quality haircuts to men, women and children at their location, so they can save and spend their time doing the things they love. All of the software technology of SpaDash was built in Austin.

SpaDash is the leader in mobile haircut delivery services in the state of Texas and offers the safest way to get a haircut. People wanting safe haircuts, busy professionals, parents of children, and seniors with travel limitations are the primary beneficiaries of the mobile haircuts offering.