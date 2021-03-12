Accreditation Team Invites Public Comments about the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice’s Office of Inspector General

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 12, 2021

Tallahassee, Fla.-A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will complete a virtual assessment on April 21, 2021, to examine all aspects of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice’s (DJJ) Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. The DJJ OIG must comply with forty-six (46) standards in order to receive re-accredited status.

As part of the assessment, agency members and the public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. Copies of the standards are available by either contacting the OIG at 850-921-6344 or by going to the following web site http://www.flaccreditation.org/smig.htm.

For more information regarding CFA or for persons wishing to offer written comments about the OIG and their ability to meet the required standards of accreditation, please write: CFA, PO Box 1489, Tallahassee, FL 32302, or email to flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us.

The assessment team is composed of trained assessors who work at similar agencies located throughout the state. The assessors will review written material, conduct interviews, and virtually observe that the OIG offices are in compliance with CFA standards.

Once the CFA assessors complete their review of the agency, they report to the full Commission, which then decides if the agency is to receive re-accredited status. The re-accreditation status is good for 3 years. Verification by the team that DJJ OIG meets the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain accreditation.

