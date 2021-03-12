NAI Legacy to Manage the Shops at West End Mall
NAI Legacy, a full-service commercial real estate firm assumes property management role at The Shops at West End Mall in St. Louis Park.ST. LOUIS PARK, MN, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ) NAI Legacy is pleased to announce that we have been awarded the property management assignment for The Shops at West End Mall in St. Louis Park a 430,111 square foot life-style center anchored by Cub Foods, which also includes high profile restaurants like Rojo, CRAVE, The Local, The Yard House, and The Loop West End, with other well-known retail anchors; EVEREVE, Restoration Hardware and Anthropologie. “This is a very high-profile property that provides us with an exciting opportunity to showcase our management skills. We are already making significant improvements and are pleased to be on the assignment,” said Julie Bauch, Managing Director, Property Management.
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is a Bloomington based, full-service commercial real estate company and an affiliate of NAI Global; an international network of over 6,000 real estate professionals. The team is local, however the NAI Global affiliation provides them with professional “boots on the ground” in nearly every market across the globe.
NAI Legacy is comprised of the association and re-branding of four boutique commercial brokerage, investment and property management firms and was formally established in early 2019. Each of the founding firms, lined-up to bring a unique set of industry talents, experiences and specialties to best serve clients. NAI Legacy currently owns and manages approximately 2.5 million square feet of space throughout the Twin Cities Area; and is expanding. Given their history and investment management experience, the NAI Legacy team offers extensive knowledge in all major property types including industrial, office, medical office, net-lease, retail and multi-family housing. To learn more, please visit nailegacy.com.
