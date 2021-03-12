March 11, 2021 TWC To Continue Paying Benefits Under Stimulus Package

Date: March 11, 2021

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-463-8556

American Rescue Plan provides for continued benefits through the week ending September 4;

Additional FPUC Benefits set at $300 per week.

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) will begin paying extended benefits under the new federal stimulus package passed by congress as soon as final Department of Labor guidance is received and TWC updates its system to reflect the changes. The new American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 ( ARP ) further extends unemployment benefits claims created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ( CARES Act ) and the Continued Assistance Act ( CAA ) passed in December. Programs under this new act will extend benefits through September 4, 2021. TWC will automatically enroll most Texans who are eligible for benefits under the act, so there is no need to reapply. For those who have reached the end of your benefit year, meaning that they initially filed for unemployment in early to mid-March 2020, TWC will send instructions. There is no need for people to call.

ARP continues the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ( FPUC ) amount at $300 for weeks beginning March 14 through the week ending September 4, 2021.

Important provisions of ARP , which are extended through the week ending September 4, 2021:

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation ( PEUC ). These are extensions of traditional state unemployment benefits. ARP extends the PEUC benefits available to qualified individuals, and also extends the period of time in which workers can receive PEUC benefits if they exhaust regular state UI benefits.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ( PUA ). These are benefits extended to those not normally qualified for unemployment, such as the self-employed and gig workers. ARP extends these to September 4, 2021.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ( FPUC ). FPUC is the temporary emergency increase in unemployment benefits first authorized by the CARES Act and reauthorized by CAA . ARP continues the FPUC amount at $300 for weeks beginning March 14 through the week ending September 4, 2021.

TWC continues to coordinate with the US Department of Labor and is diligently working to complete all programming and begin payments under ARP as soon as possible.

For more information on the changes provided by ARP , please visit our website at www.twc.texas.gov.

