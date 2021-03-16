SISCO Adds ThermalPass Temperature Detection System to Product Portfolio
Security Identification Systems (SISCO) Signs Re-Seller Agreement With SMRT Labs Inc. to Distribute ThermalPass to Its National Customer Base
ThermalPass is a walk-through device resembling a metal detector and has the capability to accurately read up to 60 temperatures per minute.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid growing fears about COVID-19, one visitor identification software solution eases concern around the potential spread of the virus in a hospital, commercial environment, or event setting. With the addition of ThermalPass, manufactured by SMRT Labs Inc. Toronto Canada, the Fast-Pass® Visitor Management System, designed by Security Identification Systems Corporation (SISCO) keeps track of visitors and employees in environments where people are required to check-in. While ThermalPass captures an individual’s temperature, Fast-Pass records the temperature, photo and contact information. If an elevated temperature is detected, designated employees are immediately informed about the potential risk. How they handle the information is at their discretion. Detecting temperatures exceeding predefined thresholds would reduce investigative time to pinpoint when, where and who the person was in contact with, minimizing the risk to others. The system also provides peace of mind to building occupants and the general public that management is taking extraordinary precautions to protect their health and wellbeing while working or visiting the facility.
— Anthony Zagami
SISCO CEO, Anthony Zagami, explains, “we are very excited about our collaboration with SMRT Labs Inc. Merging the technologies is an ideal partnership, with immediate availability to all of our existing clients in the Maritime, Healthcare, Commercial, Education and Government sectors. ThermalPass is a walk-through device resembling a metal detector and has the capability to accurately read up to 60 temperatures per minute. Coupled with Fast-Pass, it immediately provides rapid front-line protection for entry points handling high volumes of foot traffic. Given that Coronavirus poses such a high risk of spreading, detecting a fever early and identifying individuals within an exposure timeline is critical for rapid containment. The combined technologies are a welcomed and essential solution for getting our businesses back on the path to normal operations.”
ThermalPass is now available for purchase, please contact SISCO for additional information on how to safeguard your facility today.
About SISCO
SISCO www.siscocorp.com is the leading provider of Visitor Management Solutions which are operational in hundreds of locations in Maritime, Healthcare, Education, Corporations, Government and Law Enforcement Facilities Nationally. SISCO boasts some of their clients as: Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Princess, Cruise lines, Shriners, Baptist, Cleveland Clinic, HCA hospitals, NYPD, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami, Police and Sheriff Departments, OEM NYC, Detroit Public Schools, PPG, J.W. Marriott and many others. SISCO provides its customers a superior solution, expert installation, comprehensive training and unsurpassed customer service. This translates to a practical and seamless solution for safer working environments and a front-line tool to identify visitors along with a deterrent to discourage individuals trying to gain entry with ill intensions.
About Predictiv AI Inc.
Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company’s R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems.
