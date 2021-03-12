Fueling Brighter Futures for Local University Students

Microbe Formulas Internship Program Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Health Company, Microbe Formulas, Offers Internship Opportunities

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, a health company, now offers internship opportunities for university students. Each semester Microbe hires 2-3 interns in departments across the company.

Microbe Formulas’ Public Relations Director and Internship Coordinator, Shawnda Huffman, says, “The Microbe Formulas Internship Program gives each intern the experience to learn all aspects of our rapidly growing company. Our interns work in a fast-paced team environment and finish the internship having gained a broad experience in various aspects of wellness, business, and marketing.”

There are internship opportunities in Public Relations, Human Resources, Graphic Design, Marketing, and more. While Microbe interns are hired into a specific department, they have the opportunity during their internship to participate in a rotational program. Each intern will shadow employees in other departments to better understand the overall inner workings of the business.

Interns can create customized hourly schedules with their supervisor to ensure they reach their required credit hours while also completing meaningful projects that will help move the company forward.

Boise State University (BSU) has partnered with Microbe Formulas to provide quality opportunities for their students to meet their required internship credit hours.

Caylie Shelton — BSU Student, current Microbe employee, and former Microbe intern — says, “Starting off as an intern, I didn’t know where this journey would take me, however, everything truly does happen for a reason. Working at Microbe has been one of the best work experiences throughout my college career.”

Although these opportunities are not paid, interns at Microbe are given many of the benefits of working for the company. They get to participate in an onboarding program to learn about all aspects of the company, along with gaining access to free products, life coaching, company events, an office

massage chair, and complementary healthy snacks.

Microbe Formulas is dedicated to identifying and hiring quality interns because their intention, if it is the right fit, is to offer them full-time opportunities once they graduate. The internship hiring process is just as rigorous as it would be for hiring a full-time employee.

Microbe internship opportunities can be found and applied for on college student career website, Handshake.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact the Microbe Formulas Public Relations department at 740-649-5433.