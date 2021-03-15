The Largest and Most Interactive Virtual Cannabusiness Expo is Back
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the tremendous success of our 2020 Virtual Expo series, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace has expanded our virtual expo offerings into the 2021 season, including the Spring Virtual Expo on April 14 - 15, 2021. http://cannavirtualexpo.com/
“Our goal is to continue giving cannabis businesses an opportunity to connect and do business with other industry professionals,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace.
Unlike other cannabusiness events, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace’s series of expos targets qualified attendees with fair-priced tickets while staying hyper-focused on the business and interactivity. Our events are held for businesses and during prime business hours to ensure genuine connections are made between exhibitors and attendees.
Using our interactive show floor attendees can communicate directly with exhibitors and network with other participants through a safe and secure video feed, guaranteeing the genuine connection that is vital to an event’s success.
From downloadable handouts, live chat features, and breakout rooms, attendees are able to source essential products and services, while exhibitors are able to generate new leads with ease.
"Feedback from our December virtual event confirmed what we assumed, given the right audience and a good platform business connections can be made virtually,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace.
“Using the live video feed chat feature gave individuals a chance to have those face-to-face interactions. Like our in person events, the educational seminars are always well attended and bring in that quality audience our exhibitors are looking for," Wynn added.
The 2021 Virtual Expo has exciting features that are of particular value in the current business climate:
1. Regional, National, and Global Connections
2. 1-on-1 Chats with Other Participants
3. Round Table Topic Based Discussions
4. Advocacy Sponsor Booths and Sessions
The cannabis market continues to demonstrate its essential status as the market continues to expand and flourish. Utilize this opportunity to make connections and establish a foothold in this mainstream market through our network of top-tier cannabusiness exhibitors and other industry professionals.
For more information and to purchase tickets for our Spring Virtual Expo, please visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/virtual-expo/buy-tickets/.
Jennifer Wynn
