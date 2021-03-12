Governor Parson announces special funding cycle to help Missouri's youth

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced a special cycle of the Department of Economic Development’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) and Youth Opportunities Program (YOP), making $21.8 million available to assist nonprofit organizations and other entities providing services to at-risk youth.

“Missouri nonprofits have been a lifeline for many Missourians throughout the COVID-19 crisis, providing critical services during times of uncertainty,” Governor Parson said. “This program will help ensure that these organizations can continue providing Missouri’s at risk-youth with the support and resources they need throughout the recovery process.”

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on mental health for all citizens, including children. Anxiety, stress, and other negative conditions have been on the rise, and these organizations provide resources and services that help children deal with these issues.

Up to $8 million of NAP tax credits and $6 million of YOP tax credits will be reserved for nonprofit organizations and other entities providing critical services to at-risk youth. Additional NAP and YOP credits are available for nonprofits addressing other pressing community needs with priority for job training programs and services directly resulting in crime prevention. Nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, Missouri businesses, local governments, and schools are all eligible entities for this program.

“Community organizations have played a huge role in supporting hard working Missouri families throughout the pandemic,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “We’re proud to be able to use these funds to bolster these great organizations.”

NAP and YOP are contribution tax credit programs. Approved applicants are awarded state tax credits to help attract eligible donors to fund an approved community development or youth opportunity project. Organizations approved for tax credits engage in fundraising activities and offer tax credits as an incentive to donate, raising the dollars necessary to complete the proposed project and address a critical community need.

The application cycle for the NAP/YOP Special Cycle will be held from March 31 to April 22. There will be an application workshop on April 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. to answer applicant questions and help fill out required documentation. Click here to register for the workshop.

To learn more about the NAP/YOP Special Cycle, click here.