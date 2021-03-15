Eden Biologics Proudly Announces Dr. Scott Liu as Board Member
Eden Biologics announces Dr Scott Liu as a member of the Board. He retired from Shanghai Henlius Biotech which he co-founded and has a valuation of over HK$20B.HSINCHU, TAIWAN, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eden Biologics is honored to announce the addition of Dr. Scott Liu as a member of the Eden Board of Directors. Effective March 15, 2021, Dr. Liu will be added to a team of top global biotech executives and guide Eden in achieving its mission: To make world-class biopharmaceuticals affordable and available to more patients worldwide. Dr. Liu previously retired from Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) which he Co-Founded in 2010, held positions as President & CEO, and was integral in building the company to have a valuation of over 20 Billion HKD.
Under his leadership, Henlius built a strong pipeline of more than 10 biosimilars and 20 innovative biologics, including 3 biosimilars approved in China and 1 approved in the European Union. He led the first biosimilar product ever to be approved in China. He believes Eden Biologics already has a strong fundamental concentration on Quality and possesses the potential to be one of the best companies in the Global Biotech and Pharmaceutical Industry.
Dr. Liu has more than 25 years of experience in biopharmaceutical R&D, manufacturing and quality management. Prior to Co-Founding Henlius, he held several executive positions, including Vice President at United Biomedical as well as holding executive positions in quality at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Amgen.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Liu to Eden Biologics as a member of our Board of Directors. His deep experience in leading a global biopharmaceutical company and commercialization of biologics will help further our mission and vision to make biologics affordable to more people throughout the world. Dr. Liu will have a vital role in shaping Eden’s future and we are confident Dr. Liu will guide us to a very dynamic and successful next chapter,” said James Huang, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eden Biologics.
Dr. Liu received his Ph.D. degree in Biology from Purdue University with postdoctoral training in Biology at Stanford University and training in MBA at the Syracuse University.
About Eden Biologics, Inc.
Eden Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company established in 2012 and after a transformation under new executive leadership led by James Huang, Chairman and CEO (also Managing Director of KPCB China), Eden continues to focus on three biotech sectors: 1) Accelerating the development programs for clients through the provision of Contract Development and Manufacturing Services (from cell line development to commercial manufacturing with regulatory filing support; 2) Developing a Proprietary Biosimilar Pipeline; and 3) Collaborating & Licensing of New and Innovative Biologics.
