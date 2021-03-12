Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,776 in the last 365 days.

Department Announces New Retail Promotion Grant Funding Opportunity

JEFFERSON CITY

Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown program announced funding for a new opportunity: the Missouri Grown Retail Promotion Matching Grant. The grant awards up to $1,000 per retail location for reimbursement of expenses associated with promoting Missouri Grown member products at retail locations in Missouri.

This competitive grant program will provide advertising funds to Missouri retail locations that sell products from a minimum of five Missouri Grown member companies. The grant raises awareness to communities about the products grown, raised and produced by members of the Missouri Grown program. The grant also improves understanding of raising food and promotes agriculture in those communities.

Examples of qualifying expenses may include permanent signage, billboards, radio spots or print advertisement. Awardees must include the Missouri Grown logo on promotional material and be prepared to submit receipts for dispersed funds, scripts of radio advertisements and copies of artwork created.

Ineligible expenses include food, employee payroll, donations, infrastructure, equipment, clothing and reprinting of existing promotional material.

Applications are due April 2, 2021. To apply, visit the Missouri Grown Retail Promotion Matching Grant page for a full list of program requirements, timeline and printable application. Projects must be matched on at least a dollar-for-dollar basis to meet eligibility.

For more information on the Department and its programs, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

You just read:

Department Announces New Retail Promotion Grant Funding Opportunity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.