Learn all about collecting, harvesting, and processing shagbark at MDC virtual program March 23

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Missouri’s trees offer many benefits for both nature and people, and you can learn how to reap their gifts. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a virtual class that will reveal all the potential benefits of one tree in particular—the shagbark hickory.

Join an MDC naturalist for Collecting, Harvesting, and Processing Shagbark, a free virtual program being held Tuesday, March 23 from 7-8 p.m. This online event is open for all ages.

Shagbark hickory trees are some of the most common trees in Missouri’s forests. Often mixed with other hardwoods, such as oak species, the shagbark hickory can occur in a wide variety of habitats from wet bottomland forests to the drier upland forests. Many wildlife species rely on the shagbark hickory including Indiana bats—which use it for homes—and turkey, pheasant, and squirrels who enjoy its nuts.

Shagbark hickories are valuable to humans, too. People use the hickory’s solid wood to create a multitude of products. Shagbark hickory is a top choice for smoking meats. These hickories are prized for their aromatic wood, which is used to produce high quality charcoal. Animals aren’t the only ones who enjoy feasting on highly-nutritious shagbark hickory nuts; their sweet and delicious flavor are likewise a favorite among humans. The wood can even be used in making bark syrup.

This educational program will delve into the importance of the shagbark hickory for Missouri’s wildlife. It will also reveal lots of ways this tree can benefit us, like how to make shagbark hickory syrup. Participants will discover recipes for smoked pheasant using shagbark bark wood, too.

Collecting, Harvesting, and Processing Shagbark is a free online program; however, advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZRj. As this is a virtual event, attendees will receive an invite to the WebEx event approximately 24 hours prior to the program. Participants are encouraged to check their spam or junk folder if they do not see the invite.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.