Williston Barrack/Violation of Conditions/21A100760

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A100760
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: March 9, 2021- 1706 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15 Jericho Jolley
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Mark Sadan
AGE: 81
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 10, 2021 Vermont State Police Troopers were notified of an incident involving a registered sex offender contacting a juvenile that occurred at The Jericho Jolley on the evening of March 9, 2021. Through investigation, it was found that Mark Sadan 81 years old of Underhill, VT verbally contacted a 15 year old juvenile multiple times at the store which was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Sadan’s conditions stem from a possession of child pornography charge, a use of a child/exploitation charge, and a promoting a recording charge which Sadan received in June of 2020. Sadan was subsequently cited to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on May 25, 2021 for his current conditions of release charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: May 25, 2021
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
