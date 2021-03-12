Williston Barrack/Violation of Conditions/21A100760

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A100760

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 9, 2021- 1706 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15 Jericho Jolley

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Mark Sadan

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 10, 2021 Vermont State Police Troopers were notified of an incident involving a registered sex offender contacting a juvenile that occurred at The Jericho Jolley on the evening of March 9, 2021. Through investigation, it was found that Mark Sadan 81 years old of Underhill, VT verbally contacted a 15 year old juvenile multiple times at the store which was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Sadan’s conditions stem from a possession of child pornography charge, a use of a child/exploitation charge, and a promoting a recording charge which Sadan received in June of 2020. Sadan was subsequently cited to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on May 25, 2021 for his current conditions of release charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: May 25, 2021

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.