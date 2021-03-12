Re: Update: Middlesex Barracks / Missing juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A300909

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaw's supermarket, Montpelier, Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

MISSING: Leilani Olive

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, Vermont

ACCUSED: Mac Arnot

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, Vermont

VIOLATION: Kidnapping; aiding a runaway child

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT

Leilani Olive was located safely by police at about 4:25 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Montpelier.

Through further investigation, the Vermont State Police identified Mac Arnot, 24, of Stowe in connection with this case. Arnot was identified as having picked up Leilani at U-32 Middle & High School in Montpelier at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, without the permission of the juvenile's parent/guardian. As a result, Arnot was flash-cited on suspicion of two charges: aiding a runaway child, and kidnapping. Law enforcement is investigating the connection between Arnot and Leilani, but it is believed they knew each other.

Arnot was arraigned Thursday afternoon in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre and ordered held without bail.

The Vermont State Police thanks members of the public who provided information that assisted with the investigation.

***Initial news release, 10:20 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing teenager who was last seen Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Montpelier.

Leilani Olive, 14, of Calais was last seen at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday walking in the vicinity of the Shaw's supermarket in Montpelier. The disappearance is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for Leilani's welfare. She has ties to central Vermont and Plattsburgh, New York.

Leilani is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, black zip-up hoodie, light-colored baggy blue jeans, white sneakers and a white beanie.

Police ask that anyone with information about Leilani's whereabouts call Detective Sgt. Amber Keener at the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -