Mövenpick Resort & Residences Aqaba Receives Blue Flag Award
The team at Mövenpick Aqaba is proud to be the first hotel in Jordan to receive the Blue Flag 2020 award.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe member Mövenpick Resort & Residences Aqaba was recently awarded Blue Flag recertification. In line with the sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the Blue Flag program, the award acknowledges that the hotel is working towards sustainable development at its private beach through strict criteria dealing with water quality, environmental education and information, environmental management, safety and other services.
The team at Mövenpick Aqaba is proud to be the first hotel in Jordan to receive the Blue Flag 2020 award. Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognized voluntary eco-labels awarded to beaches with pure seawater, clean coasts, safety measures, and well-organized access. Guests can see for themselves by visiting the resort’s private beach on the Red Sea which started welcoming back visitors on May 2, 2020 after a lockdown period.
Mövenpick Jordan hotels are helping to make the world a greener place by participating in specially devised inhouse sustainability initiatives and global social action programs.
Planet 21 Program
Accor Hotels, the hotel’s parent company, has developed its Planet 21 Program which outlines its ambitious goals for all it brand under an umbrella based around four strategic priorities, involving its customers, innovating with its partners and working with local communities which the property is currently working toward step by step.
Clean Up the World Campaign
As part of their ongoing efforts to contribute to global sustainability and the enhancement of environmentally conscious practices, Mövenpick Resort & Residences Aqaba and Mövenpick Resort & Spa Tala Bay – Aqaba participated in the Clean Up the World weekend run worldwide in 2020. Held during the third week of September each year, the campaign aims to gather millions of people across the globe to take environmental action. Clean Up the World encourages everyone from groups and businesses to individuals to create an activity specifically dedicated to making the world a cleaner, healthier and greener place.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Layali Nashashibi
Director of Public and Community Relations
Mövenpick Resort & Residences Aqaba
King Hussein Street
77110 Aqaba
JORDAN
Phone: +962 3 203 4020
Email: Layali.Nashashibi@movenpick.com
Web: www.movenpick.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here