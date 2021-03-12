Alicia M. Ivey Named to Board of Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority
EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted businesswoman, thought leader and community servant, Alicia M. Ivey, has been named to the 10-member Board of Trustees of the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority (FDHA). A lifelong community servant, the appointment comes on the heels of Ms. Ivey’s recently retired from Board membership with MARTA, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, the 8th largest transit system in the United States. As a Board member, she proudly served as Treasurer of the transportation system.
“The FDHA is grateful for Ms. Ivey's willingness to serves as a Trustee on our Board. Ms. Ivey's track record of proven leadership in multiple sectors, coupled with her extensive Board experience and commitment to serving the community, uniquely position her to bring tremendous value to our Board and our mission,” states Jevon Gibson, FDHA’s CEO.”
The Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority’s ten Trustees are appointed by the commissioners of Fulton and DeKalb counties. The Authority promotes the health of the greater Atlanta community and is committed to working to meet the healthcare needs of the residents of Fulton and DeKalb counties through oversight of the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation.
Ms. Ivey is the Chief Executive Officer and President of Goldbergs Concessions, which provides airport retail and restaurant services at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Goldbergs Concessions’ signature concepts include the exclusive rights to The Atlanta Braves All-Star Bar, Goldbergs Bagel and Deli, Subway, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights Center Exposition at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Ms. Ivey is also Chair of Phoenix Drilling Corporation, a full service environmental and geotechnical drilling firm established by her father and mentor, the late Cleo Ivey, in 1993. Some of Phoenix Drilling’s signature programs include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s 5th Runway, the Navy Clean Environmental Program projects, the Olympic Stadium, and numerous projects for the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Additionally, Ms. Ivey serves on the Board of Trustees at Reinhardt University, her alma mater, where she also served as the institution’s first African American alumna to deliver its commencement address. She is an Advisory Board Member of Greenwood Bank, which provides banking services specifically for the African American, Latin and other minority communities. Alicia serves alongside founding members, Andrew J. Young, civil rights legend, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and former Mayor of Atlanta; Michael Render, aka Killer Mike, rapper and activist in Black financial empowerment; and Ryan Glover, Greenwood, Chairman, and founder of Bounce TV network. Further, she serves on the Development Authority for The City of South Fulton and served on the Board of the National Black MBA Association as Director of Economic Development.
For more information on FDHA, visit www.thefdha.org.
Alicia M. Ivey, CEO Goldbergs Concessions Corporation
