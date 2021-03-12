Mars Wrigley Announces “Try Me Free” Campaigns To Sample Extra Gum Slim Packs and Skittles Gummies
Via BARCODE BUCKS, a new marketing vehicle by TPG Rewards. Consumers scan their digital coupon(s) from their phone at a participating retailer.
BARCODE BUCKS, a new marketing vehicle introduced by TPG Rewards, instructs consumers to scan the digital coupons at a participating retailer, where they're redeemable ONLY for the designated product.”AVENTURA, FL, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Via digital media, consumers 16 years and older, are invited to use their phone or computer to download a BARCODE BUCKS™ digital coupon, valued to cover the cost of a free single size Extra Gum ($1.00) or Skittles Gummies package ($2.98). The two separate offers are running exclusively at all Walmart store locations, starting in early March, through April 30, 2021, or as long as supplies last. BARCODE BUCKS, a new marketing vehicle introduced by TPG Rewards, instructs consumers to scan the digital coupons at a Walmart checkout counter, where they are redeemable ONLY for the specifically designated products. Once scanned through the store’s POS system, the coupon value is subtracted on the store receipt.
— John Galinos
The goal is to encourage new and current consumers to sample popular brand flavors–specifically Extra Gum Slim Pack Polar Ice, Peppermint, Bubble, Sweet Watermelon, and Spearmint, as well as new introductions like Skittles Gummies Original and Wild Berry flavors. Tens of thousands of free sample BARCODE BUCKS are expected to be distributed to consumers.
Benefits of BARCODE BUCKS for the Mars Wrigley Brands:
-Provides sampling opportunity for a variety of flavors
-Rewards current brand users and engages potential new triers
-Digital coupon delivered directly to consumers’ phones and computers
-Redeemable only for the specific product SKU(s) designated by the brand
-Additional offers can be programmed onto BARCODE BUCKS at any time
-Prevents fraud - coupons are programmed for single use and can’t be duplicated
-Purchases are trackable and allows for capture of consumer information
-Can be communicated by text, QR, NFC, email, in-shelf, etc.
About TPG Rewards:
TPG Rewards is an established marketing technology company that develops loyalty and promotional programs for some of the nation’s largest consumer packaged goods brands, as well as for companies in other categories. In addition to BARCODE BUCKS “Try Me Free” digital coupons, TPG has pioneered innovations such as Digital Receipt Validation SystemⓇ with response time in less than 12 minutes, and dual-purpose NFC chips to create intelligent packaging.
Brands engage TPG for their vast capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their meticulous attention to customer service.
See what else TPG has to offer by visiting our digital magazine, Best In Class Promotion Tool Kit.
John Galinos
TPG Rewards, Inc.
jgalinos@tpgny.com