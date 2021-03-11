New U Life CEO Quarantined for Two Weeks in Preparation for the Company’s 2021 Founder’s Celebration Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexy Goldstein, CEO and Founder of New U Life, quarantined for two weeks in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in preparation for the company’s 2021 Founder’s Celebration event. Alexy stayed up to date with his followers on social media by documenting his quarantine experience.
He shared, “I’m glad to say we did survive quarantine and we are alive and well. This was one of the hardest things to go through, but it was worth it; I did whatever it took to make sure I stayed safe and healthy for our Founder’s Celebration. Once our quarantine time was over, I was so excited to interact with our Taiwan family and quickly got ready for the monumental event!”
The Founders Celebration event took place in Kaohsiung Arena on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The celebration included captivating stories, a live concert, exciting announcements and most importantly, recognized its dedicated New U Life Taiwan members!
Along with Alexy Goldstein, major executives and top leaders spoke at the convention. Speeches were given from its General Manager of Greater China, Thomas Ma and Vice President of International, Pat Berry, along with several top ranked ‘Diamond Ambassador’ Taiwan leaders.
“At the Founders event, there were several exciting market updates and information that many of our (New U Life family) had been waiting for a very long time. It was a must-attend event!” Pat Berry said.
This event was a great opportunity to reward the expansive growth New U Life has seen in Taiwan since it opened the doors to that market last year. Even through a pandemic, New U Life continues to grow its distributor base and introduce its products on an international front.
About New U Life
New U Life was founded to set a new standard in product innovation and quality while changing lives for the better. New U Life's marquee product, SomaDerm®, contains key ingredients demonstrated in independent research to increase natural growth hormone levels. To learn more, visit www.newulife.com.
