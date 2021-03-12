Jessup The Original® Griptape Selected as a Finalist in The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois Contest
Beating out over 300 other products; Fans can vote now for it to win the contest
The fact that people all across the world have gone online to vote for us speaks not only to the quality of our product, but also to the quality of the people who make the product.”MCHENRY, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessup Manufacturing, the global leader in the production of griptape for skateboards, announced today that the company’s flagship griptape, ®" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">Jessup The Original® Griptape, has been selected as a finalist in The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois contest. The contest is sponsored by Comcast Business and the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association.
— Rob Jessup, President and CEO of Jessup Manufacturing Company
“No need to sugar-coat it…we’re thrilled, absolutely thrilled,” said Rob Jessup, President and CEO of the company started by his grandfather in 1956. “The fact that people all across the world have gone online to vote for us speaks not only to the quality of our product, but also to the quality of the people who make the product."
Jessup, recently chosen as the Official Griptape Partner and sponsor of USA Skateboarding, the governing body responsible for Team USA skateboarders in the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, beat out more than 300 Illinois-manufactured products in head-to-head in voting to earn its spot as a finalist.
As the voting moves into the final round, fans of Jessup The Original® Griptape are encouraged to place their vote for the product to be recognized as the #1 Coolest Thing Made in Illinois. Fans can vote at https://makersmadnessil.com/cast-your-vote/.
Jessup The Original® Griptape is constructed from a patented five-star quality formula. The tape is used mostly in skateboarding, where it has been embraced by more professionals and core skaters than any other brand. The product enhances the safety of skaters by providing traction on the board and also enhances the ability to perform tricks.
The product is an example of Jessup’s long-standing track record of innovation in custom adhesive coating and the laminating of flexible materials. The company has developed engineered solutions for a wide range of industrial and commercial applications, including those that require solvent-based adhesives. Jessup can custom coat client-supplied materials or source whatever is needed for the application.
The IMA created the contest to recognize the innovation and prowess of Illinois manufacturers. It is part of the IMA’s mission to promote the health of the manufacturing sector in Illinois. The organization serves as the unifying voice of manufacturers in the State Capitol, the place where laws and regulations can affect manufacturers’ bottom lines. The IMA conducts legislative advocacy on issues like tax policy, environmental regulations, health care reform and labor law.
About Jessup Manufacturing Company
Founded in 1956, Jessup Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer that specializes in adhesive coated films, laminated materials, and photoluminescent films and sheets. Its products are used in many industries, including industrial and facility safety. The company has two manufacturing plants in the United States and is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois with manufacturing plants in Lake Bluff and McHenry.
Jessup engineering services include product design, testing, analysis, and certification compliance. Coating capabilities include knife over roll, Mayer rod, and saturation coating of pressure sensitive adhesives, heat seal adhesives, and all kinds of laminates over film, foil, woven, nonwoven, paper, and specialty substrates. Converting capabilities include slitting, die-cutting, sheeting, rewinding, perforating, printing, dyeing, and embossing. Packaging capabilities include labeling, bar-coding, shrink wrapping, boxing and shipping logistics.
For more information, visit http://www.jessupmfg.com/
George Sloan
Jessup Manufacturing Company
gsloan@jessupmfg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn