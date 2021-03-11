Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for March 11-17, 2021

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 61 Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway and Market Street in Clinton: SR 61 East is reduced to one lane through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 Bridge over Clinch River between SR 61 and Carden Farm Drive: SR 9 northbound is reduced to one lane approaching the bridge as crews continue work in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this bridge construction project.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 at SR 170: Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, possible lane closures and use extreme caution through this intersection construction project.

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between SR 35 Hall Road and Tyson Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic through this roadway construction project. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-hall-road-to-tyson-blvd.html

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 335 Hunt Road between Ambrose Street and Ramsay Street: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times as crews install utilities through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present directing traffic and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 33 between Foothills Mall Drive and Henry Street: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this intersection improvement construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 321 between Jones Avenue and Lamar Street: Motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures as crews perform roadside work through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 135 and 142: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 143: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Sundays through Thursdays through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 90 near White Oak Road: Beginning at 12 Noon on Friday, March 12, 2021, construction crews will be closing State Route 90 in Campbell County at approximately Log Mile 2.0 to all through traffic in order to remove an outcropping of rock that is currently impacting the travel way. Work is expected to last through midnight on Sunday night, March 21, 2021. Detour routes will be signed with police officers staged during daytime travel to assist motorists trying to access to and from State Route 9. Detour routes are as follows: State Route 90 will be closed to through traffic at approximately log mile 2.0 (approximately 2.0 miles East from S.R. 9/U.S. 25W or 0.8 mile West from White Oak Road). Eastbound through traffic on State Route 90, from State Route 9, will be detoured along State Route 9 to Duff Road then to Davis Creek Road to White Oak Road, then to State Route 90. Westbound through traffic will be detoured at White Oak Road then to Davis Creek Road then to Duff Road, then to State Route 9. Local traffic will be permitted access to State Route 90 from either the western end of State Route 90 (S.R.9/U.S. 25W intersection) or the eastern end of State Route 90 (White Oak Road intersection), however, State Route 90 will be closed completely between Log Mile 1.9 and Log Mile 2.1. Through traffic on State Route 90 will not be permitted during construction. Motorists should be alert for this temporary closure, follow signed detours, adjust travel plans accordingly, and use extreme caution in this area.

CARTER COUNTY, US 19E/SR 37 Bridge over the Doe River and Riverview Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Old Town Creek and US 25E/SR 32: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Markers 438.9 and 436.9: On Thursday, March 11, 2021, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 South near Mile Marker 29.6: On Thursday, March 11, 2021, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

GREENE COUNTY, US 11E/SR 34 both directions between Blue Springs Parkway and Forest Road in Mosheim : Motorists should be alert for lane closures and lane shifts as crews begin the first phase of bridge repair operations. These lane closures will remain in place 24/7 until repairs are complete. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, and use extreme caution in this area. This bridge repair project is estimated to be complete on or before October 31, 2021.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, SR 34 near Commerce Blvd. : Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, SR 160 near Commerce Blvd. : Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 167 at Log Mile 7.5 : Motorists should be alert for single lane roadway with temporary traffic signal through this slide repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-I-40 West near Mile Marker 404.1: On Thursday, March 11, 2021, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: On Thursday, March 11, 2021, motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 11W/SR 1 Rutledge Pike Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad near Harris Road: Motorists should be alert for lane shifts and changing traffic patterns through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway near John Sevier Highway: On Sunday, March 14, 2021, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform attenuator repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Maloney Road and Woodson Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-maloney-to-woodson.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441 Broadway Viaduct between Jackson Avenue and Fifth Avenue: US 441 Broadway Viaduct over Norfolk Southern Railroad in downtown Knoxville is closed for bridge replacement. The Broadway Viaduct will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the project. During the closure, Broadway will be closed from the intersection of Oak Avenue, Worlds Fair Park, and Jackson Avenue to just north of the Depot Avenue intersection. Depot Avenue will also be closed. These closures will ensure the safety of workers and motorists as crews demolish the old bridge and reconstruct the new bridge. Primary and Local Detour Routes around the bridge closure will be in place. For detour routes and project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/broadway-viaduct.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/SR 71 Chapman Highway between Highland View Drive and Burnett Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/chapman-highway-evans-to-burnett.html

KNOX COUNTY, SR 162 Pellissippi Parkway West between I-40 and Lovell Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 162 Pellissippi Parkway West at Hardin Valley Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 332 Concord Road between Turkey Creek Road and Northshore: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and new traffic patterns through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-332-proposed-widening.html

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Markers 343.2 and 350.8: On Thursday, March 11, 2021, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 West between Mile Markers 340 and 344: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this slope stabilization project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, US 27/SR 29 between Industrial Lane and Second Avenue: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

SEVIER/JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 East between Mile Markers 407 and 412: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform work through this I.T.S. expansion project. Motorist should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 71 between US 411 and Macon Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 73 between Nell Rose Lane and Pitman School Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. as crews perform roadside geotechnical work through this area. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, I-81 North & South between Mile Markers 57 and 63: Interstate 81 North and South is reduced to one lane in each direction near Mile Marker 59 (Colonial Heights exit) as crews perform bridge repair activities. The lanes will remain closed 24/7 throughout the project until repairs are complete. Entrance and exit ramps will remain open to and from SR 36 (Fort Henry Drive) during repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area. A wide load detour is in place for restricted lane widths through this area. This bridge repair project is estimated to be complete on or before May 31, 2021.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East and West at Exit 17: On Sunday, March 14, 2021 through Tuesday, March 16, 2021, motorists should be alert for temporary ramp closures between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. as crews set new overhead sign structures through this intersection project. Beginning at 10 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 through 6 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, the exit ramps in both directions to State Route 354 from I-26 will be restricted to right turns only at the bottom of the ramps as State Route 354 will be closed underneath I-26 as crews complete final tie-ins of the new diverging diamond intersection. Detours will be in place for motorists needing to access State Route 354 by left turn movements from the ramps. During these closure times motorists should follow signed detour routes. Motorists should be alert for new conditions, slow or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution approaching this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 93 between Davis Road and Fire Hall Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 354 Boones Creek Road at I-26: On Sunday, March 14, 2021 through Tuesday, March 16, 2021, motorists should be alert for temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews set new overhead sign structures. Beginning at 10 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 through 6 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, State Route 354 will be closed to traffic underneath I-26 as crews complete final tie-ins of the new diverging diamond intersection. During this closure motorists should follow signed detour routes. Upon re-opening on Monday morning, March 22, 2021, traffic will be in its new configuration and controlled by new signalization. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns and follow new guide signs and pavement markings. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays and use extreme caution through this area.

For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic

TDOT is now on Twitter. For up to the minute traffic information in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511