Difficult Conversations: New Advice Chaser Webinar Discusses How to Plan Finances with Aging Parents

Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

Join this Advice Chaser webinar to learn strategies on how to make important financial decisions and have difficult conversations with your aging parents.

Having a plan in place is key to peace of mind for parents and their adult children.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, March 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finances tend to be an emotionally charged topic of discussion--and that’s especially true when it comes to talking about money with your aging parents. They may be in denial about the reality of old age. But with each day that passes, your parents get older, and the reality is that increased age usually comes with increased medical bills. On March 6, at 12:00 noon Eastern time, Advice Chaser will host a webinar titled “Difficult Discussions with your Aging Parents: There’s No Time Like the Present.” You can register for the webinar here Advice Chaser, a service that introduces clients to experienced financial advisors, will host the webinar. The webinar’s main speaker will be Annalee Kruger, a longtime advocate for caregivers and seniors. Her expertise spans more than 25 years of being a social worker for elderly citizens, being an executive director of healthcare facilities, and owning her own company, Care Right, Inc. Her company specializes in creating aging plans so that families have proper financial planning to care for elderly loved ones. She will be sharing strategies on how to make important financial decisions with your aging parents. In the webinar, she will cover:>>What to include in an aging plan>>What kinds of health considerations could impact finances>>Options for private and government financial assistance when your parents retire>>How to approach difficult topics such as funeral plans, end-of-life directives, and Do Not Resuscitate orders“Conversations with aging parents can be tricky, not only in terms of the finances themselves, but also because of the emotional weight of helping loved ones deal with such heavy topics,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “Annalee Kruger has the professional experience and the personal passion to help. Her presentations with us in the past have been incredibly interesting and helpful for me personally in planning for my own loved ones. Having a plan in place is key to peace of mind for parents and their adult children.”For more information on how to help your parents financially prepare for their older years, or to create an aging plan for yourself to ease the burden on your children, talk to a financial advisor. To find a financial advisor who has experience with the complexity that aging adds to retirement planning, book a free consultation here About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

How Advice Chaser Works