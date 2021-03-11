NEW WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Official WPSD Logo

Copy of the WPSD Board of Education Resolution

The announcement of the decision was made at the March 10th district board meeting

— Board of Education President
WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodland Park School District Re-2 Board of Education has selected Dr. Mathew Neal as their finalist for District superintendent.
Dr. Neal is currently serving as the Superintendent, American Creativity Academy in Hawalli, Kuwait.
The decision was made at the March 10th district board meeting.

Please see the Woodland Park School District Re-2 resolution wording:

Woodland Park School District Re-2
RESOLUTION

Appointing a Finalist for Superintendent for Woodland Park Schools

WHEREAS, the Board of Education has considered the candidates included in District's list of finalists for the position of Superintendent; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Education has selected a finalist to appoint as Superintendent; and

WHEREAS, the Board declared its 4 finalists at least 14 days before the Board of Education made this appointment pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(3.5);

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AND DECLARED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT Re-2:

The following person is appointed to the position of Superintendent for Woodland Park School District: Dr. Mathew Neal

Approved: March 10, 2021

Woodland Park School District Re-2
Board of Education

ATTEST:

//signed//
Nancy Lecky
Board of Educations Secretary

//signed//
Beth Huber
Board of Education President

Michael Perini
Perini & Associates
+1 719-651-5943
Contact
Michael Perini
Perini & Associates
+1 719-651-5943
Company/Organization
Perini & Associates
1150 Spruce Ridge Ln
Woodland Park, Colorado, 80863
United States
719.651.5943
