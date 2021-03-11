NEW WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCEMENT
The announcement of the decision was made at the March 10th district board meeting
The following person is appointed to the position of Superintendent for Woodland Park School District: Dr. Mathew Neal”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodland Park School District Re-2 Board of Education has selected Dr. Mathew Neal as their finalist for District superintendent.
— Board of Education President
Dr. Neal is currently serving as the Superintendent, American Creativity Academy in Hawalli, Kuwait.
The decision was made at the March 10th district board meeting.
Please see the Woodland Park School District Re-2 resolution wording:
Woodland Park School District Re-2
RESOLUTION
Appointing a Finalist for Superintendent for Woodland Park Schools
WHEREAS, the Board of Education has considered the candidates included in District's list of finalists for the position of Superintendent; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Education has selected a finalist to appoint as Superintendent; and
WHEREAS, the Board declared its 4 finalists at least 14 days before the Board of Education made this appointment pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(3.5);
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AND DECLARED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT Re-2:
The following person is appointed to the position of Superintendent for Woodland Park School District: Dr. Mathew Neal
Approved: March 10, 2021
Woodland Park School District Re-2
Board of Education
ATTEST:
//signed//
Nancy Lecky
Board of Educations Secretary
//signed//
Beth Huber
Board of Education President
--30--
Michael Perini
Perini & Associates
+1 719-651-5943
email us here