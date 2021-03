NEW WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Official WPSD Logo Copy of the WPSD Board of Education Resolution

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodland Park School District Re-2 Board of Education has selected Dr. Mathew Neal as their finalist for District superintendent.Dr. Neal is currently serving as the Superintendent, American Creativity Academy in Hawalli, Kuwait.The decision was made at the March 10th district board meeting.Please see the Woodland Park School District Re-2 resolution wording:Woodland Park School District Re-2RESOLUTIONAppointing a Finalist for Superintendent for Woodland Park SchoolsWHEREAS, the Board of Education has considered the candidates included in District's list of finalists for the position of Superintendent; andWHEREAS, the Board of Education has selected a finalist to appoint as Superintendent; andWHEREAS, the Board declared its 4 finalists at least 14 days before the Board of Education made this appointment pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(3.5);NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AND DECLARED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT Re-2:The following person is appointed to the position of Superintendent for Woodland Park School District: Dr. Mathew NealApproved: March 10, 2021Woodland Park School District Re-2Board of EducationATTEST://signed//Nancy LeckyBoard of Educations Secretary//signed//Beth HuberBoard of Education President--30--