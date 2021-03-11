GEORGIA’S HB 479 AND THE GEORGE FLOYD JUSTICE IN POLICING ACT FOLLOWS THE J.A.Y.SON RESOLUTION
“Negative Exposure” puts a spotlight on civil unrest, racial tensions and police profiling and violence. Its approach is unique, reversing the scenario so that we think we see young underserved white men being victimized and targeted by Black law enforcement.
The independent feature film, just made available on www.negativeexposuremovie.com, Vimeo on Demand and Amazon Prime, was screened for the National Black Caucus of State Legislators in November. The compelling and controversial movie served as the catalyst for a resolution named after its main character. The J.A.Y.son (Just As Your Son) resolution addresses community development and police reform.
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was passed in the House last week and is due for consideration for passage in the Senate. The Act will ban chokeholds and eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement.
On the first anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s tragic death by civilians baring arms, Georgia’s House of Representatives has unanimously passed HB 479. If passed, it will be the first state in the country to overhaul a citizen’s arrest law. The standing law stems from the Civil War to enable Georgia’s citizens, allowing them to chase and capture fugitive slaves, even if resulting in death.
“Negative Exposure” will likely impact audiences similarly, helping to bring awareness and change.
