Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,716 in the last 365 days.

GEORGIA’S HB 479 AND THE GEORGE FLOYD JUSTICE IN POLICING ACT FOLLOWS THE J.A.Y.SON RESOLUTION

Resolution Is Named After Lead Character in the “Negative Exposure” Film

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
“Negative Exposure” puts a spotlight on civil unrest, racial tensions and police profiling and violence. Its approach is unique, reversing the scenario so that we think we see young underserved white men being victimized and targeted by Black law enforcement.

The independent feature film, just made available on www.negativeexposuremovie.com, Vimeo on Demand and Amazon Prime, was screened for the National Black Caucus of State Legislators in November. The compelling and controversial movie served as the catalyst for a resolution named after its main character. The J.A.Y.son (Just As Your Son) resolution addresses community development and police reform.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was passed in the House last week and is due for consideration for passage in the Senate. The Act will ban chokeholds and eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement.

On the first anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s tragic death by civilians baring arms, Georgia’s House of Representatives has unanimously passed HB 479. If passed, it will be the first state in the country to overhaul a citizen’s arrest law. The standing law stems from the Civil War to enable Georgia’s citizens, allowing them to chase and capture fugitive slaves, even if resulting in death.

“Negative Exposure” will likely impact audiences similarly, helping to bring awareness and change.

Joann Geffen
JAG Entertainment
+1 8187442044
email us here

You just read:

GEORGIA’S HB 479 AND THE GEORGE FLOYD JUSTICE IN POLICING ACT FOLLOWS THE J.A.Y.SON RESOLUTION

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.