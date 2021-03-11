New Certification Program for Advanced Curriculum Development Addresses the Challenges of Distance and Hybrid Learning

Tier 4 Curriculum Certification Program Helps School Districts Rapidly Develop Tech-enabled Lesson Plans to Address Distance- and Hybrid Learning

Darryl Vidal, Principal Consultant of Tier 4 Tech - Education Services published the advanced curriculum development methodology, known as Tier 4 Curriculum (T4c) in his ground-breaking book, “From Dysfunction to Innovation in Technology” released May in 2020.

Coincidentally, the Tier 4 Curriculum development process was published at the same time the COVID-19 pandemic crossed the globe and closed schools for the whole of the 2020 - 2021 school year. While schools struggled to meet the students’ needs for technology access, teachers were forced into distance learning using curriculum designed for in-person instruction.

Tier 4 Curriculum defines a method for a school or school district to begin developing advanced curriculum customized to the needs of the students and optimized for distance- and hybrid- classroom learning.

By utilizing the methodology schools assemble a development team that creates standards for lesson plan development, and begins rapid development of lessons that focus on cognitive and critical thinking factors, and employs all the features and functionality technology offers to support distance, as well as, in-person and hybrid learning models.

Once a school assembles a T4c development team, the team can leverage existing curriculum, engage with subject matter experts, utilize technology tools to maximize the effectiveness of lesson plans, and begin to expand the school's own library of customized distance-learning curriculum that works just as well in the classroom.

Victor Allende, Executive Director of Summit Leadership Academy - High Desert, a charter school in Hesperia, California, recently engaged Tier 4 Tech to train ten teachers in the Tier 4 Curriculum Certification program. Allende states, “Not only was the training program a huge success, the teachers feel that we’ve empowered them with the latest and greatest methods and tools technology can offer. We now have the tools and advanced curriculum training to establish the school's library of specialized curriculum.”

With the offering of the Tier 4 Curriculum Certification program schools and even individual teachers can get certified in T4c advanced curriculum development and begin enhancing the curricular offerings of their school.

