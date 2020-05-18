Video Series on Distance Learning and COVID-19 Impacts on School Districts

Tier 4 Curriculum Helps School Districts Rapidly Deploy Tech-enabled Lesson Plans to Address Distance Learning Amidst COVID-19 School Closures

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Technology author and consultant Darryl Vidal released a video series addressing how schools can begin rapid development and deployment of tech-enabled curriculum that can help school districts continue to support distance learning amidst COVID-19 school closures.

The video series is in 5 parts, and follows the roadmap defined in Vidal’s newest book – From Dysfunction to Innovation in Technology – Understanding Critical Infrastructure and Organizational Dynamics in Education, published March 2020.

The timing of the publication coincidentally fell during the major impact of COVID-19 school closures that found school districts all over the nation scrambling to provide technology and curriculum that teachers can implement in a purely online manner.

The book provides processes and methods to aid schools to first address infrastructure and organizational challenges that hinder schools and student learning when using technology, and goes on to address how to take any school district from its current state, to being able to deliver online and distance learning to every student.

Vidal states, "It’s about the rapid development and implementation of technology-enabled lesson plans – known as Tier 4 Curriculum."

To introduce the concepts and the methods of the book, the 5-part video series will cover the fundamentals of Tier 4 Curriculum and the 6C development process. By the end of the series, viewers will know the steps needed for any school district to be able to develop curriculum designed to work on campus and online.

The curriculum development methodology described in the new book, provides a framework for integrating technology into the lesson plan to encompass cognitive factors, context, critical thinking skills and collaboration. A framework called the 6-C development process.

The video series is available on YouTube: (Dysfunction Video Series)

The book is available on Amazon (From Dysfunction to Innovation in Technology Book)

Darryl Vidal is a Southern California-based Ed Tech Consultant and Author. He’s been consulting for the largest school districts in California for over 20 years, developing strategic plans for networking, VoIP, Data Center, Video Security and the ever-changing technology classroom.