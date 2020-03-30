New Book Provides Road Map for Rapid Deployment of Distance Learning Amidst COVD-19 School Closures

Southern California-based Education Technology Author Publishes Tier 4 Curriculum Book to Fast Track Online Learning

MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darryl Vidal, author and education technology consultant has just published a book providing a roadmap to help school districts rapidly develop and deploy technology-enabled curriculum – redefined lesson plans that can be delivered online.

Vidal states, “Tier 4 Curriculum (T4c) is not solely about taking a school’s curriculum online, it’s focused on first, the infrastructure and operational systems required for a school district to begin to offer online lessons and second, a methodology to enhance existing curriculum to exploit features and functions of today’s technology. It provides the roadmap for schools to fulfill the promise of education technology.”

The methodology, called the 6C Process stands for: Curriculum, Core, Cognitive Factors, Context, Critical Thinking and Collaboration. Using this development methodology, schools can fast track the process of developing and deploying online curriculum. An urgent situation all schools find themselves in amidst the COVID-19 school closures.

Although the process still can’t happen overnight, the book outlines the necessary infrastructure and the 6C methodology that details the T4c development process. Another key factor in taking a school online is the staffing and professional development (teacher training) required to execute the rollout of online lesson plans. The book outlines how a T4c development team should be staffed and the required skills and capabilities of the team members, when created in a typical school district.

The new book, entitled “From Dysfunction to Innovation in Technology – Overcoming Critical Infrastructure and Organizational Dynamics in Education,” has been endorsed as “must read” by nationally recognized educators, including Google’s Jaime Casap, and Southern California school superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro.

The book is available now on Amazon.com.



