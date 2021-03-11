Emergency Henderson Interchange Ramp Repairs, Closure Tonight

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the eastbound 215 Beltway ramps to southbound Interstate 11 and northbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) from 8 p.m., March 10, until 3 a.m., March 11, in Henderson for an emergency crash impact attenuator replacement after being struck last night.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.