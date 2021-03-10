Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two offense: 900 Block of W Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seeks the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, March 8, 2021, in the 900 block of W Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:30 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside the suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/WRpRnihU-ks

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.