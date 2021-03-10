Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses : 3100 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in two Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest.

 

  • On Friday, January 15, 2021, at approximately 6:53 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location.  The suspect took property then fled the scene.

 

  • On Thursday, February 18, 2021, at approximately 4:49 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location.  The suspect took property then fled the scene.

 

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, 23 year-old Luis Montano, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary Two.

