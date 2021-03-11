Clearsulting Named 2020 North America and EMEA Regional Partner of the Year by BlackLine
Firm Also Achieves Platinum Status for 2021 in North America
The Clearsulting team deeply understands how to leverage the power of BlackLine and has innovated to solve complex business problems for clients across the globe.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearsulting has been named the 2020 North America and EMEA Regional Partner of the Year by BlackLine. The firm has implemented BlackLine solutions in North America since its founding in 2015 and entered the EMEA market in 2020.
— Mel Zeledon, BlackLine’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances
Mel Zeledon, BlackLine’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliance, explains, “Though the year presented seemingly unsurmountable complications, working together with Clearsulting, we have driven transformational results with our clients. The Clearsulting team deeply understands how to leverage the power of BlackLine and has innovated to solve complex business problems for clients across the globe. Clearsulting is an integral part of our future growth plans, and we look forward to continued success, to growing our joint client base, and to delighting our customers. On behalf of the entire BlackLine family and the many clients they helped achieve success, we are proud to present Clearsulting with recognition as our North America and EMEA Regional Partner of the Year!”
“We are thrilled at being recognized by BlackLine as the 2020 Regional Alliance Partner of the Year in both North America and EMEA,” says Gillian Dokken, Strategic Alliance Director at Clearsulting. “These awards are proof that Clearsulting’s business-led, technology-enabled approach makes for successful clients and Alliance Partners. We continue to be a proud leader in the BlackLine ecosystem.”
Clearsulting has also earned Platinum Partner status with BlackLine in North America for 2021.
About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Transformation, Record-to-Report, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Treasury Management, Risk Advisory, and Technology Services. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.
About BlackLine: BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.
