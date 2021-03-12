LYB EVENTS ANNOUNCES DEBORAH ALESSI 2021 HEART AWARD WINNER
Face Forward CEO/Founder Deborah Alessi Recipient of Karen Michelle Heart AwardLOS ANGELES, CA , USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LYB Events by Karen Michelle has just announced Face Forward International CEO/Founder Deborah Alessi will receive the Karen Michelle Humanitarian Heart Award at the LYB 2021 event. The event will begin at 11:00am on Sunday, October 3rd at the beautiful Luxe Hotel Sunset. This annual all-inclusive Red Carpet, Fashion Show, and Shopping Extravaganza showcases fashion designers, artists, and musicians.
As CEO/Founder of Face Forward International, Deborah Alessi works tirelessly to help survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and cruel acts. Face Forward allows these survivors to have access to important surgical care and emotional counseling free of charge. Deborah Alessi is striving to make the world a better place which is why she was chosen to receive the 2021 Karen Michelle Humanitarian Heart Award.
LYB (Love Your Body) is about self-esteem and empowerment of women and girls of all ages, sizes, and backgrounds. This year LYB Events has partnered with 2019 Karen Michelle Heart Award recipient, Laura Sharpe CEO/Founder of Artists for Trauma (AFT). Artists for Trauma was inspired by Laura Sharpe’s personal journey to recovery in which she connected with the world of art as a source of healing from her near-mortal wounds. Together LYB and Artists for Trauma are leading the way in all-inclusive, female empowered events.
Some past sponsors of LYB Events include Charlotte Tilbury, CoCo Taps and Fabuplus. Current sponsors include The Knot, The Melody Trice Show, and 3rd Eye High from Nashville, Destiny Candle, and many others. In addition, LYB Events has partnered with non-profits such as Time2Heal, The Ovarian Cancer Circle, and Builder Bees.
