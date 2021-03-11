Peregrine Acquires Royalties in the Wolfberry Shale
Texas-Based Company Continues to Provide Solutions for Royalty Owners NationwideMIDLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Energy Partners ("Peregrine") has agreed to acquire producing royalties in Andrews County, Texas from an undisclosed private seller (“Client”).
The acquisition features production from multiple wells under two Permian Basin producers, Perdure Petroleum and Legacy Reserves, Inc. (NYSE: LGCY).
Peregrine worked alongside the Client, a ranching family, to divest non-core royalties in order to have the capital to reinvest in desired ranching equipment.
The Client commented on the acquisition, “I was surprised and impressed with Peregrine’s communication and turnaround time. Our family wanted to move quick, but I wasn’t expecting this process to go as smooth and quick as it did. We hadn’t planned on selling, but after going through this process with Josh and his team, and running some numbers on our end, we’re confident we made the right choice.”
“Being a company who acquires producing oil and gas royalties nationwide,” said Josh Prier, Managing Partner at Peregrine, “we have been fortunate to have worked with numerous clients, each with a different set of circumstances and objectives. We strive to accommodate each client’s needs by first listening and then moving efficiently to get them meet their goals. We know their time is valuable, so we treat it as such.”
Peregrine has worked with a number of clients in West Texas and will continue looking for additional opportunities to add value to royalty owners in the Permian Basin. The company works exclusively on producing oil and gas royalties and works directly with mineral owners as well as industry professionals nationwide.
To learn more or obtain an evaluation of your royalty interest, please reach out to either C.J. Tibbs at (214) 329-1432 or cj@peregrinelp.com or Josh Prier at (303) 256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com.
About Peregrine Energy Partners
Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 16 years, the company's founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres. To learn more about Peregrine Energy Partners, please visit www.peregrinelp.com.
Rachel Ramsey
Peregrine Energy Partners
+1 2142955095
rachel@peregrinelp.com