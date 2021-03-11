Rondure Global Advisors Welcomes Veteran International PM Jennifer McCulloch Dunne
Ms. McCulloch Dunne is a Former Partner and Portfolio Manager at Cambiar Investors
Jennifer brings incredible depth of experience in international investing and has a similar passion for Environmental, Social, and Governmental (ESG) considerations.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rondure Global Advisors recently welcomed 26-year industry veteran Jennifer McCulloch Dunne, CFA, to the team as an owner and partner alongside Founder Laura Geritz, CFA. Ms. McCulloch Dunne is a portfolio manager for the Rondure Overseas Fund (ROSOX) and the Rondure New World Fund (RNWOX) after having spent the past 15 years managing international portfolios at Cambiar Investors. She will have a primary focus on developed markets outside the US and a secondary focus on developing markets. During her time at Cambiar, Ms. McCulloch Dunne worked closely alongside 27-year client service professional Karl R.S. Engelmann, who also recently joined Rondure as Senior Vice President of Client Service and Business Development. Additionally, Ms. McCulloch Dunne previously worked with CEO Laura Geritz during their time at Founders Asset Management.
— Laura Geritz, Founder & CEO
With a very seasoned senior team, Rondure also today announced a shift to a team portfolio management approach across strategies. Portfolio Managers Blake Clayton, DPhil and Jennifer McCulloch Dunne have been added to the Rondure New World Fund alongside PMs Laura Geritz and Lydia So, CFA. PMs Jennifer McCulloch Dunne and Lydia So have also been added to the Rondure Overseas Fund alongside current PMs Laura Geritz and Blake Clayton.
Laura Geritz shares, “We are thrilled to have Jennifer join what has now become a very experienced research team here at Rondure. I had the opportunity to observe Jennifer’s deep institutional knowledge during our time together at Founders and have been continually impressed with her expertise in finding quality value companies. Jennifer brings incredible depth of experience in international investing and has a similar passion for Environmental, Social, and Governmental (ESG) considerations that we know will greatly enhance our quality-focused investment process. This is a very exciting time to be at Rondure and I could not be more pleased to work alongside Jennifer and the entire Rondure research team, a powerful research engine, to perform for our clients.”
Ms. McCulloch Dunne shared, “I am truly pleased to join the Rondure team alongside talented portfolio managers to share my expertise within the Rondure Club, Glue, Platform (CGP) Quality Framework. Rondure is such a rare and special firm in the industry today with a truly collaborative, collegial culture and an obvious commitment to excellence and diversity. Like the rest of the Rondure team, I believe that an active, quality, all-cap style with an integrated ESG approach is really the key to generating long-term success for clients. I am excited to continue building upon the strong research foundation already established by Laura and Blake.”
Mr. Engelmann stated, “Jennifer and I have worked seamlessly together now for many years and I feel very fortunate to have the chance to work with her once again. She has always demonstrated the strongest commitment to delivering results for clients and I look forward to a continued partnership with her as we join the Rondure team in building a world-class, woman-owned firm.”
Jennifer McCulloch Dunne, CFA is a Portfolio Manager for the Rondure Overseas Fund and Rondure New World Fund at Rondure Global Advisors. Her primary focus is developed markets and her secondary focus is developing markets. Prior to joining Rondure, Jennifer spent 15 years at Cambiar Investors, starting in 2005 as an international equity analyst. In 2007, Jennifer was named co-portfolio manager of their international strategy. She later became a member of the Investment Policy Committee for their international and international small cap strategies. Jennifer is the recipient of the Investment Advisor SMA International Manager of the Year award in both 2012 and 2014. Ms. McCulloch Dunne started her career in 1994 at Founders Asset Management where she spent 11 years, first as an equity analyst then as a senior equity analyst. She has over 26 years of investment experience. She has a Masters in Economics from the University of British Columbia, a Graduate Diploma in Economics from the London School of Economics, and a BA from the University of Colorado. Jennifer is a CFA charter holder.
About Rondure Global Advisors
Rondure Global Advisors® is a woman-owned investment adviser focused on high-quality equity investing for the long-term. Rondure takes a bottom-up approach using disciplined global screening, rigorous company research, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities, anywhere in the world. Our global perspective is index-agnostic and our style is all-cap. Our investment philosophy is centered on investing in what we believe are very high-quality companies at good to great prices that we believe can provide sustainable growth over the long-term. We are deeply client-focused and actively cost-conscious, as we are heavily invested alongside our clients for the long haul.
###
The objective of both the Rondure New World Fund and Rondure Overseas Fund is long-term growth of capital.
RISKS: Mutual fund investing involves risks and loss of principal is possible. Investing in foreign securities entails special risks, such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the prospectus. Investments in emerging markets are subject to the same risks as other foreign securities and may be subject to greater risks than investments in foreign countries with more established economies and securities markets.
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a Rondure Funds prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.rondureglobal.com or call 1-855-775-3337. Please read it carefully before investing.
Rondure Global Advisors is not affiliated with ALPS Distributors, Inc. or Cambiar Investors.
CFA® is a trademark owned by CFA Institute.
Rondure Global Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (“ADI”). Crystal Gourley and Karl Engelmann are registered representatives of ADI. RON000359
Crystal Gourley
Rondure Global Advisors
+1 801-736-8555
cgourley@rondureglobal.com