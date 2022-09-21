Grandeur Peak Celebrates 3-Year Mark of Global Contrarian Fund
The Global Contrarian Fund offers clients a value-focused strategy that adheres to similar quality characteristics as the firm’s growth-focused funds.
Our strength has been in identifying companies from across the globe that fit in one of our investment types, such as Fallen Angels or Core Contrarians.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grandeur Peak Global Advisors® announced that the Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund (GPGCX), celebrated its three-year mark over the weekend. Launched on September 17, 2019, the Global Contrarian Fund offers clients a value-focused strategy that adheres to similar quality characteristics as the firm’s growth-focused funds.
— Mark Madsen, Portfolio Manager
Lead Portfolio Manager, Mark Madsen, reflected on the milestone: “We are pleased with the performance of the Global Contrarian Fund over its first three years, returning 10.30% annualized since inception. Comparatively, the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Value Index returned 5.99% over the same period. Recent markets have been a tailwind to our investment style as we search for high-quality value companies. Our strength has been in identifying companies from across the globe that fit in one of our investment types, such as Fallen Angels or Core Contrarians. Quality companies that are in out-of-favor industries or have hit a bump in the road can have quite attractive valuations relative to their long-term potential, giving us interesting investment opportunities.”
Driven by a bottom-up, fundamental approach, Grandeur Peak believes having an allocation to Global Value in the Micro-to Midcap space can be a sound investment strategy in any market. The Global Contrarian Fund will continue to be managed as a portfolio of around 100 names in the following investment types:
• Core Contrarian – quality companies in out-of-favor industries or geographies
• Fallen Angels – growth companies that hit a “bump in the road”
• Undiscovered Gems – small, high-quality companies with plenty of headroom
• High Yield – income-oriented, lower earnings growth
• Sum of the Parts – valuing companies by adding stand-alone value of each business unit if sold or acquired
Randy Pearce, Chief Investment Officer, noted, “The Global Contrarian Fund is such a nice complement to our more growth-oriented funds, and is additive to our overall research process. All our funds own what we believe to be high-quality companies, but some ideas are better candidates for Global Contrarian, at least initially. Mark and his team can identify and purchase good companies that are undervalued but are perhaps just lacking near-term momentum, or are otherwise out of favor, and patiently wait. As the investment thesis on a company begins to play out, Global Contrarian signals to the rest of the team the opportunity to buy a high-quality company that is back on track to deliver earnings growth going forward. Global Contrarian is a great strategy on its own, but we are doubly excited about its development into a tremendous asset for the Grandeur Peak Funds broadly.”
For more details on the strong relative performance of the Global Contrarian Fund over its first three years, please visit our website.
About Grandeur Peak Global Advisors
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is comprised of a highly seasoned and collaborative research team taking a bottom-up approach to investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our bias is towards micro- to mid-cap companies because we believe we can find faster growth among these firms, and often at better valuations due to the lack of analyst coverage. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is an employee-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.
The objective of all the Grandeur Peak Funds is long-term growth of capital.
Standardized Performance for GPGCX as of 6/30/22 (Returns are annualized for periods over 1 year, given in %):
Fund 3-Month Total Return 1-Year Total Return 3-Year Total Return Since Inception*
Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional (GPGCX) -13.26 -14.10 n/a 11.99
MSCI ACWI Small Cap Value Index – GR -14.50 -14.20 n/a 5.21
MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index – GR -16.96 -21.47 n/a 5.05
Standardized Performance for GPGCX as of 9/19/22 (Returns are annualized for periods over 1 year, given in %):
Fund 1-Year Total Return 3-Year Total Return Since Inception*
Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional (GPGCX) -18.40 10.30 10.30
MSCI ACWI Small Cap Value Index – GR -11.41 5.99 5.99
MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index – GR -19.69 5.81 5.81
Data shows past performance, which is not indicative of future performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the data quoted. To obtain the most recent month-end performance data available, please visit www.grandeurpeakglobal.com. The Advisor may absorb certain Fund expenses, without which total return would have been lower. These expense agreements are in effect through August 31, 2023. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
Total Expense Ratio: Gross 1.40% / Net 1.35% for GPGCX.
RISKS:
Mutual fund investing involves risks and loss of principal is possible. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss. Investing in small-cap funds will be more volatile and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large cap or more diversified funds.
Investing in foreign securities entails special risks, such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the prospectus. Investments in emerging markets are subject to the same risks as other foreign securities and may be subject to greater risks than investments in foreign countries with more established economies and securities markets.
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.grandeurpeakglobal.com or call 1-855-377-PEAK (7325). Please read it carefully before investing.
The MSCI ACWI Small Cap Value Index is designed to measure the equity market performance of small-cap companies exhibiting overall value-style characteristics across developed and emerging markets globally. You cannot invest directly in this or any indices.
Grandeur Peak Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (“ADI”). Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is not affiliated with ADI. Eric Huefner is a registered representative of ADI.
