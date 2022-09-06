Grandeur Peak Promotes Juliette Douglas to Director of Research and Rob Green to Director of Quantitative Research
Juliette understands and embraces the Grandeur Peak research process with passion and detail. She is great at keeping the team on task and focused, while looking for ways we can improve our process”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grandeur Peak Global Advisors® announced that Juliette Douglas has been promoted to the role of Director of Research. Ms. Douglas has been serving as the Deputy Director of Research for the last several years and this is a natural evolution of her role at the firm. Rob Green, who had been the Director of Research, moved into a newly created role as Director of Quantitative Research. Rob had been wearing both hats and will now be able to focus, with a dedicated team, on the important role that screening and quantitative research plays in narrowing down a universe of 70k+ stocks globally into the most interesting potential investments.
— Blake Walker, CEO
Said Blake Walker, CEO, “These are both great moves for the evolution of our process and our firm. Juliette understands and embraces the Grandeur Peak research process with passion and detail. She is great at keeping the team on task and focused, while being open and looking for ways we can improve our process. Rob, candidly, has had an overstuffed plate. Quantitative analysis has always been part of his work, but we believe there is much more we can be doing on this front to complement the work of our fundamental research team. We recently hired a senior software engineer, Will VanDenBerghe, and a data analyst, Jacob Grant, onto the quant team and we are excited about the work they will do in enhanced screening and to sharpen our insights from the growing body of data we have on companies across the globe.
About Grandeur Peak Global Advisors
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is comprised of a highly seasoned and collaborative research team taking a bottom-up approach to investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our bias is towards micro to mid-cap companies because we believe we can find faster growth among these firms, and often at better valuations due to the lack of analyst coverage. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is an employee-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.
###
The objective of all the Grandeur Peak Funds is long-term growth of capital.
RISKS:
Mutual fund investing involves risks and loss of principal is possible. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss. Investing in small-cap funds will be more volatile and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large cap or more diversified funds.
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.grandeurpeakglobal.com or call 1-855-377-PEAK (7325). Please read it carefully before investing.
Grandeur Peak Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (“ADI”). Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is not affiliated with ADI. Eric Huefner is registered representative of ADI.
GPG001233 8/31/23
Eric Huefner
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors
801-384-0003
email us here