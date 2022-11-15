Grandeur Peak Adds Industry Veteran, Jesse Pricer, to Client Relations Team
We feel very fortunate to have someone joining us as experienced and well-regarded in the industry as Jesse. He will be a steady hand and a great resource for our clients during a challenging market.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grandeur Peak Global Advisors® announced the addition of Jesse Pricer, CFA to the Client Relations team. Eric Huefner, co-Founder & President said, “We feel very fortunate to have someone joining us as experienced and well-regarded in the industry as Jesse. He will be a steady hand and a great resource for our clients during a challenging market environment.”
Jesse joins Grandeur Peak as Executive Director of Client Relations. Previously, he worked at NEPC as an institutional investment consultant and at PIMCO for nearly 20 years on their institutional client service team. In addition to client servicing responsibilities at PIMCO, he led efforts to organize client events, oversee client content development, and recruit. He also served on the PIMCO Foundation’s finance committee. Mr. Pricer earned an MBA from Claremont Graduate University and a BA in Business Economics from the University of California, Riverside. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
About Grandeur Peak Global Advisors:
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is comprised of a highly seasoned and collaborative research team taking a bottom-up approach to investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our bias is towards micro to mid-cap companies because we believe we can find faster growth among these firms, and often at better valuations due to the lack of analyst coverage. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is an employee-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.
RISKS:
Mutual fund investing involves risks and loss of principal is possible. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss. Investing in small-cap funds will be more volatile and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large cap or more diversified funds.
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.grandeurpeakglobal.com or call 1-855-377-PEAK (7325). Please read it carefully before investing.
Grandeur Peak Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (“ADI”). Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is not affiliated with ADI. Eric Huefner is registered representative of ADI. CFA is a trademark owned by the CFA Institute.
