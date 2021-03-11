Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtas Partners Forms Strategic Alliance with The Seaker Group

Virtas Partners logo March 2021

Serving retail clients struggling with excessive fixed costs

Together, we will weaponize experience and data in an EBITDA-driven approach to give COVID-impacted and other economically challenged businesses a fighting chance to succeed.”
— Ashley Robinson
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtas Partners announces an alliance with The Seaker Group to best serve retail clients struggling with excessive overhead costs, particularly with the impact of the pandemic and continuing restrictions on retailers. Virtas Partners is a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements. The Seaker Group is a strategic advisory boutique and think tank leveraging data analytics to serve clients throughout the retail sector.

“We are bringing together The Seaker Group’s insightful approach to analytics with Virtas Partners’ deep experience in restructuring and debt placement, and in real estate development and management,” said David Kirshenbaum, Managing Director at Virtas Partners. “Together, we will provide the support businesses need to optimize their real estate portfolio to reduce their cost structure. In hostile operating environments, businesses may need to restructure debt and lease obligations to survive. Lenders and landlords are often receptive to negotiation to avoid having another loan default or lease go unpaid in these challenging times.”

“Businesses can still focus on growth, even in this difficult environment, but growth needn’t be measured in terms of brick-and-mortar presence. Net income is the key metric,” says Ashley Robinson, founder of The Seaker Group. “The seasoned veterans at Virtas really care about operators and relationships so this was a natural fit. Together, we will weaponize experience and data in an EBITDA-driven approach to give COVID-impacted and other economically challenged businesses a fighting chance to succeed.”

“We consider Ashley Robinson to be without peer in her approach to data analytics as it relates to providing business owners the necessary information to make informed decisions,” said Tim Czmiel, Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner. “The combination of data analytics from the Seaker Group along with deep expertise at Virtas Partners in complex lease negotiations creates a formidable solution for companies in transition.”

Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com
The Seaker Group: We help our clients realize success through focusing on the right questions. www.theseakergroup.com

