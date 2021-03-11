VARStreet Announces an SAP Business One Integration for Improved Business Processes
This integration enables bi-directional data exchange between SAP and VARStreet’s sales quotation, eCommerce and CRM applications.
These integrations increase the efficiency of the sales process and provide VARStreet users who also use SAP, a best-in-class experience by seamlessly connecting business-critical applications.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc., a premier software provider serving IT and office supply value-added resellers (VARs) in the United States and Canada, completed a successful integration with SAP Business One.
VARStreet modules comprise a modern and trendy eCommerce platform, advanced sales quotation software, a CRM, a sophisticated procurement tool and catalog integrations with over 45 distributors in the United States and Canada.
They recently completed a successful integration with SAP Business One. Important data points like customer information, shipping and billing details, product information, pricing, inventory information, fulfilment, etc., are synchronized between SAP Business One and VARStreet back office and the front end eCommerce, sales quoting and CRM applications.
This integration between VARStreet and SAP Business One allows mutual users of both these applications smoother management of simple to complex business tasks – be it the financial and accounting management, tracking sales quotations and the sales pipeline, eCommerce or inventory tracking and customer data handling.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc, said, “These integrations increase the efficiency of the sales process and provide VARStreet users who also use SAP, a best-in-class experience by seamlessly connecting business-critical applications and allows them to focus on what matters most, which is, increasing customer satisfaction, revenue and growth!”
VARStreet’s business management platform has integrations with a host of third-party software applications critical to running and expanding a VAR business, like Microsoft Dynamics 365, Great Plains and Nav, NetSuite, Oracle, Connectwise, QuickBooks, HubSpot, Zoho, DocuSign, etc., as well as shipping, freight and tax integrations.
The platform is constantly upgraded with many enhancements and modifications carried out periodically and new integrations added to give VARStreet users a seamless experience.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet Inc
+1 781-262-0610
connectus@varstreet.com
