Lead Forensics leads the B2B Marketing Martech Awards with three category nominations

We are truly overjoyed to be shortlisted for three awards at the prestigious B2B Martech Awards, which celebrates excellence across the martech landscape.”PORTSMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead Forensics has been shortlisted for three prestigious categories at the B2B Marketing Martech Awards 2021 — a record number for the company, and the largest number of nominations for one vendor in this year’s shortlist.
— Lilah Waite, CMO at Lead Forensics
The world-leading B2B website visitor identification software organization, which has more than 60,000 users and offices across the globe, is in the running for Martech Vendor of the Year, UK-Founded Martech Vendor of the Year, and Best Use of Martech for Demand Generation, in partnership with client Limitless Technology.
Lilah Waite, CMO at Lead Forensics, said: “We are truly overjoyed to be shortlisted for three awards at the prestigious B2B Martech Awards, which celebrates excellence across the martech landscape. Three awards is the most we’ve ever been shortlisted for in one go and is testament to the hard work that our team put into creating our market leading software and the exceptional results that we’re able to realize for our customers around the world.”
She added: “As a business, we’re committed to innovation and continual improvement, based upon the feedback that we receive from across our customer community. Our in-house product and development teams work tirelessly to ensure our software provides a best-in-class solution, with user-intuitive features, robust data and seamless integrations. 2020 was a challenging year for everyone in business, and we were really pleased to be able to continue to support our customer base in their marketing and sales efforts. These awards are absolutely the icing on the cake! We can’t wait for the final announcement at the end of the month – our team and customers are truly deserving of something to celebrate!”
The B2B Marketing Martech Awards 2020, now in its third year, celebrates the businesses transforming the marketing landscape through marketing technology across the globe.
Winners will be announced virtually on 24 and 25 March 2021. Nominees include Webeo, Web Insights, Cognism, Microsoft, Salesforce and HubSpot, and 2020 winners include IBM, Marketo and Webeo.
About Lead Forensics
Lead Forensics is an innovative lead generation technology software company launched in 2009 with offices across the UK and US, more than 60,000 clients and over 600 employees. The business utilises reverse IP tracking technology and owns the world's largest matched business IP database, enabling users to reveal the previously anonymous identity of B2B website visitors. To learn more, visit: www.leadforensics.com
