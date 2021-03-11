The return of in-person trade shows: Brazilian Footwear reports positive results from attending Atlanta Shoe Market

Participation of six brands “made in Brazil” resulted in the sale of more than 35 thousand pairs of shoes

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gradually resuming their participation at in-person trade fairs, Brazilian footwear draws a positive outlook from their participation at the Atlanta Shoe Market. The participation of six brands “made in Brazil” resulted in the sale of more than 35 thousand pairs of shoes and thereby exceeding initial expectations. The show – being one of the first on-site trade fairs since the beginning of the pandemic – was held between February 20 and 22 in Atlanta.

The participation of Brazilian footwear brands at the Atlanta Shoe Market was supported by Brazilian Footwear, a program to promote exports maintained by the Brazilian Footwear Industry Association (Abicalçados) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil). Brands included in the show were Bottero, Verofatto, Pegada, Hanna Carmela, Shoetherapy and Petite Jolie.

Juan Carlos De Haro, a representative of some of the exhibiting Brazilian brands, points out that the show was overall positive, especially considering the situation that the country is still affected by the pandemic. "Although attendance has been lower than in previous years, the Atlanta Shoe Market showed that it is extremely relevant and attracts main buyers from the footwear industry in the United States," De Haro states.

Ruisa Scheffel, the Commercial Promotion analyst of Abicalçados, adds that the show generated more than US$ 1.1 million for Brazilian brands and several contacts with US buyers were made, thereby strengthening the position of Brazilian Footwear in the US.

Historically, the US is one of the main markets for Brazilian footwear. In 2020, 9.3 million pairs have been exported to the United States, generating an annual revenue of US$ 137.8 million. Recently, there has been a lot of international interest in the Brazilian footwear industry. Factors such as a favorable currency, more transparency about sustainable and ethically responsible manufacturing, and quality craftsmanship have created a business environment for incredible potential for 2021.

About Brazilian Footwear:

Brazilian Footwear is an export incentive program developed by Abicalçados in partnership with Apex-Brasil. This program aims to increase the exports of Brazilian Footwear brands through development actions, trade promotion and image focused on the international market. Meet: www.brazilianfootwear.com.br | www.abicalcados.com.br/brazilianfootwear.

About Apex-Brasil:

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these objectives, Apex-Brasil carries out diversified trade promotion actions aimed at promoting exports and enhancing the value of Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits by foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian production structure, among other business platforms that also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand. Get to know: www.apexbrasil.com.br.