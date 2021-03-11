A Lucrative Basketball Game Opportunity for a Magazine, Gaming, or Portal at Basketballgame.com
BasketballGame.com - A magazine, gaming, or portal opportunity available for $185,000 for one of the most popular sports in the world.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top-level domain Basketballgame.com is now available for sale with offers invited around $185,000.
According to The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA), a minimum of 450 million people play basketball either recreationally or through structured competition around the globe. With ever-increasing popularity, both in the US and worldwide, the sale of this domain is no doubt an exceptionally lucrative opportunity for someone with a vision to capitalize from this exceptional generic domain.
With each passing season, the game of basketball continues to undergo increases in interest and attention from all corners of the world. As a result, ridiculously large amounts of money are generated annually, creating a wide range of opportunities and possibilities. To give you an idea, NBA values are up nearly six-fold over the past decade, and for the first time in history, the average NBA team is worth more than $2 billion, up 14% over last year.
TOP 10 DOMAIN NAME SALES OF ALL TIME
The following list of multi-million-dollar domain sales has one common denominator – the absolute dominance of the .com TLD.
1. Business.com – $345 Million
2. LasVegas.com – $90 Million
3. CarInsurance.com – $49.7 Million
4. Insurance.com – $35.6 Million
5. VacationRentals.com – $35 Million
6. PrivateJet.com – $30.1 Million
7. Voice.com – $30 Million
8. Internet.com – $18 Million
9. 360.com – $17 Million
10. Insure.com – $16 Million
THE NBA IS ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR AND PROFITABLE SPORTS LEAGUES IN THE WORLD
For context, in the 2017/2018 season alone, the league brought in one billion unique viewers worldwide. Additionally, 35% of the visitors to the NBA’s official website NBA.com come from fans outside of North America. As it stands, the NBA is the third most financially successful league in the world, trailing only the National Football League (NFL) and Major League Baseball (MLB), both of which are in the US also.
BRAND REVENUE GENERATED BY NIKE FOR THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF THE SEASON WAS AN INSANE $143 MILLION.
As of 2020, the NBA’s main sponsors are Nike and State Farm. 99% of Nike’s value came from logo exposure on jerseys. State Farm came in at $58 million after the insurance company sponsored the NBA’s Rising Star and All-Star games during All-Star weekend in Chicago. Moving down the list, Gatorade generated a total value of $36 million as the official sports drink of the league, and Tissot the official timekeeper of the association brought in $16.7 million.
The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors are the two franchises generating the most money league-wide, at $472 million and $440 million US dollars respectively. The Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are ranked the most valuable teams in the league, and understandably so given they are the largest markets.
LEBRON JAMES IS THE HIGHEST-PAID NBA PLAYER FOR 2019-20 WITH $134 MILLION
Lakers’ superstar LeBron James is at the heart of the valuation, as the legendary small forward takes home a cool $37.44 million in salary each season. The Warriors’ franchise player Stephen Curry is the main reason for their profits, and he collects $40.23 million in wages each year.
The availability of this domain in one of the most lucrative sports industries in the world is not an opportunity that arises often. Along with the internet becoming more and more accessible globally, this makes Basketballgame.com a remarkably good investment for anyone looking to realize the revenue-generating potential, utility, and value of this top-level domain.
For more information, visit www.Basketballgame.com
