Could DepartmentStore.com be the next Meituan?
A super site for retail including entertainment, dining, delivery, travel, and much more.LONDON, UK, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top-level domain Departmentstore.com is for sale with offers invited above $8.5 million.
With E-Commerce experiencing monumental growth over the years, the chance to buy the domain departmentstore.com may be a once in an Internet lifetime opportunity. To put this into perspective, e-commerce emerged from a $1.3 trillion industry in 2014 to a $3.5 trillion industry in 2019, with an estimated 1.92 billion people purchasing goods or services online. DepartmentStore.com is a Top-Level Domain, with the dot com extension accounting for 51.6% of the worldwide market. This is a rare chance to capitalize on such a lucrative opportunity.
• THE CHINA E-COMMERCE MARKET IS THE LARGEST IN THE WORLD
• CHINA WILL SOON BECOME THE WORLD’S TOP RETAIL MARKET
TOP 10 DOMAIN NAME SALES OF ALL TIME
The following list of multi-million-dollar domain sales has one common denominator – the absolute dominance of the .com extension.
1. Business.com – $345 Million
2. LasVegas.com – $90 Million
3. CarInsurance.com – $49.7 Million
4. Insurance.com – $35.6 Million
5. VacationRentals.com – $35 Million
6. PrivateJet.com – $30.1 Million
7. Voice.com – $30 Million
8. Internet.com – $18 Million
9. 360.com – $17 Million
10. Insure.com – $16 Million
ECommerce is experiencing monumental growth.
In 2019, e-retail sales surpassed $3.5 billion worldwide, and according to the latest calculations, e-commerce growth will accelerate even further in the future.
OVER 90% OF INTERNET USERS IN THE US, UK, AND CHINA MADE AT LEAST ONE PURCHASE
According to Statista.com, in 2018, the percentage of consumers who made at least one purchase online in the previous 12 months grew to 93% of internet users in the U.S., 97% in the UK, and 92% in China. The market of developed countries is in its maturity phase, and the competition among eCommerce players is extremely high and cost-intensive. Marketplaces like Amazon and AliExpress are flourishing, while many stand-alone retailers struggle to find their USP as brand and store loyalty are decreasing and the cart abandonment rate in the industry is at 75%. Increasing brand engagement can be achieved through community building (e.g., ASOS Marketplace), loyalty programs, and a seamless mobile and desktop user experience.
THE CHINA E-COMMERCE MARKET IS THE LARGEST IN THE WORLD
China's volume was $1.94 Trillion in 2019. That is plus 27% year over year and a quarter of China's total retail sales volume. As such, China's e-commerce sector is more than three times the size of the US market. E-commerce is currently booming in Asia with China being at the forefront of digital commerce and the market dominated by the Alibaba Group and its online subsidiaries, which represent a big part of Alibaba Group’s revenue.
China is going at an insanely fast pace and is sure to become the world’s top retail market, surpassing the US by more than $100 billion, according to eMarketer’s latest worldwide retail and e-commerce forecast. E-commerce exceeds 35% of China’s retail sales—the highest in the world (eMarketer.com).
China’s JD.com (JingDong) could be considered China’s Amazon and with its rapid growth over the last few years, it rivals China’s other e-commerce giant, Alibaba. JD has a market cap of $123.26 billion as of Dec 2020 and generated $82.80 billion in revenue in 2019.
Meituan — one of the world’s most innovative companies. A Chinese tech platform that expedites the booking and delivery of services such as food, hotel stays, and movie tickets—facilitated $33.8 billion worth of transactions for more than 350 million people in 2,800 cities. In food delivery alone, it handled 2.77 billion transactions: That’s 178 Meituan-enabled services every second of every day. The average customer used Meituan 38% more often than the prior year.
Suning.com - one of the largest retailers in China with over 1,600 stores scattered across China as well as its an e-commerce platform. Suning.com had a market cap of $13.47 billion and total revenue of $38.06 billion in 2019.
ALIBABA, THE GIANT OF CHINESE E-COMMERCE
Being the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace, its market cap recently broke $400 billion, and it currently covers 80% of online sales in China. Alibaba operates in 200 countries, selling over 100 million products across 40 different categories.
DepartmentStore.com
Offers are sought for this domain in excess of $8.5 million (together with VAT, if applicable).
Similar offers are invited for the plural domain, departmentstores.com.
